Around Town: Tickets on sale now for ninth annual Night of 1,000 Lights at Sherman Library & Gardens

Maria Kho walks through the tunnel of lights with her baby during the Nights of 1,000 Lights event at the Sherman Library & Gardens in 2022.

The Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the dates for its ninth annual Night of 1,000 Lights. This year’s theme is “Candy Land” and will feature decorations that are reminiscent of the board game. The event will be held for 13 nights in December, and tickets are on sale now. Dates are Dec. 9 and 10 and Dec. 14 through 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. Each night will have three separate entry times at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Visitors ages 3 and under are admitted at no charge. Tickets can be purchased at experience.thesherman.org/nights-of-1000-lights.

“We look forward to witnessing lasting memories being created with friends and family as they celebrate the magic of the season at Sherman Library & Gardens,” said executive director Scott LaFleur in a statement.

68th annual Laguna Beach Open Volleyball Tournament returns

The 68th annual Laguna Open Volleyball Tournament at Main Beach is this weekend. The tournament, which started Friday and concludes Sunday, is co-hosted by the city, Assn. of Volleyball Professionals, the California Beach Volleyball Assn. and locals.

Play begins at 8 a.m. every day. Players will compete for $25,000 with finals scheduled for noon on Sunday. For more information, visit lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/parks-recreation/special-events-programs/volleyball-tournaments. As part of the main schedule, locals will also be able to compete in the Battle of the Beaches Four-Person City Championship on Sunday with pool play at 10 a.m. and finals at 2 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Sgt. Pepperoni raises $75,000 for Julian’s LEGO Corner

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store announced Friday that it raised $75,000 and collected nearly 400 Lego kits for Julian’s LEGO Corner at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County during its recent drive. Throughout September, three of the Sgt. Pepperoni locations donated a portion of their proceeds to the fund, which was created in memory of Julian Dunn, who died of pediatric cancer in 2013.

Barktoberfest returns to TeWinkle Park

Costa Mesa Animal Services will hold its annual Halloween pet event on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be pet adoptions, pet supply vendors, photo ops and food trucks. There will also be a pet costume contest.

Sign-ups will take place at the Animal Services booth from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the day of the event. Categories include the spookiest, funniest, cutest, best pet and owner, best group and best in show.

Winners will be announced after the costume parade at 12:45 p.m.

For more information or how to be a vendor, call (714) 754-4918 or email amy.ramirez@costamesaca.gov.

Free jiu-jitsu class for women at Triangle Square

Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu at Triangle Square in Costa Mesa is hosting a free women’s only self-defense seminar on Oct. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The class will be led by Veronica Mayorga and provide basic self-defense techniques for women of all ages. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable athletic clothing. The class is free, but does require reservations, which can be made by calling (949) 386-6424.

“This class will help women increase their awareness and enhance their safety and risk reduction, which is one of our goals at Carlson Gracie,” said owner Anthony Misitano in a statement.

OC Japan Fair returns to OC Fairgrounds

The 13th annual OC Japan Fair will be held the weekend of Oct. 27 at the OC Fair & Event Center. The fair will open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. while the weekend hours are from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $9 to $10, but early bird tickets can be purchased at oc-japanfair.com/ticket#ticket-info.

Torelli Realty opens annual pumpkin patch

Torelli Realty announced in late September the return of its annual pumpkin patch, which will feature a trunk-or-treat event, free pumpkins, face painting, a photo booth, food, a petting zoo and live music. The event will be held on Oct. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1700 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa.

OCC Friends of the Library Book Sale returns

The Orange Coast College Friends of the Library will host its annual fall book sale on Oct. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Most books are priced at $1, though the event will conclude with a $2-a-bag deal during the last two hours of the sale. Members and OCC students can enjoy a presale exclusive from 9 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 24. The sale will be held in the Library Lecture Room.

The book sale is open to the general public, and attendees can park in Lot E and purchase a parking permit at the kiosk near the library. The college is located at 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.

OCC Horticulture to hold Day of the Dead marigold sale

The Costa Mesa campus’s horticulture department will hold its first-ever marigold sale on Oct. 27 to celebrate Día de los Muertos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The flower is native to Mexico and is traditionally used to adorn ofrendas, which are built by family members to honor the deceased. The event is free to the general public.

Marigolds will be sold in 6.5-inch pots at $5 a pot. Sales will go toward student scholarships and projects. Parking is in Lot H or G.