The fur flies stylishly at Halloween Pet Fashion Show

Salon client Roxi, a 7-year-old English bulldog, is a fun-loving girl who loves naps and treats as she competes in the Paul Mitchell School Halloween Pet Fashion Show Oct. 14 in Costa Mesa.

All decked out in salon-client garb, Roxi Jones arrived for her Saturday appointment at Paul Mitchell the School located at SOCO and the OC Mix in Costa Mesa. While the hair and beauty school caters to a human clientele, on this particular day the school opened its doors to Roxi and her furry friends in costume as part of its third annual Halloween Pet Fashion Show.

The fun-filled morning began with 15 costumed dogs strutting their stuff on the runway along with pet parents in tow, some dressed in matching outfits. The event encouraged participants to get creative with costumes and join in on the Halloween spirit with prizes for best costume and best pet, best pet-and-owner duo as well as pet swag and raffle prizes. Entry fees were earmarked for assorted charitable organizations.

Top dog was Bella, a Sheshon mix who won first place costumed as a witch. She was there with her pet parent, Farzaneh Rafiei.

Baylie Suarez, admissions leader of Paul Mitchell the School, said it was her first time hosting the event. “People like animals, they like people and it’s great to be able to host that,” Suarez said. “This is one of our favorite fun events.”

Pet parent Farzaneh Rafiei with Bella, 6, a Sheshon mix who won first place as a witch during the Paul Mitchell School Halloween Pet Fashion Show held Oct. 14 in Cost Mesa. (Susan Hoffman)

Suarez estimated about 40 attended, with 15 in the fashion show.

“A lot of the participants came from as far away as the Inland Empire,” said Suarez, who was told that many had Googled “dog events” when she asked how they learned of the show. In previous years attendance had mostly been employees, students, friends and family associated with the business.

“It’s nice to see outside organizations and guests not associated with Paul Mitchell come and support the cause,” Suarez said.

Jake Suarez and his daughter, Avery, escort cowboy dogs Zeus, a black Lab, and Ace, a great Dane on the runway during the Paul Mitchell School Halloween Pet Fashion Show in Costa Mesa. (Susan Hoffman)

One of those organizations was the La Quinta High School student volunteer PAWS Club, which promotes animal welfare as part of Promoting Animal Welfare Society.

“They contacted us and asked to be part of the event,” said Suarez, who was grateful for the help from the students from the Westminster school. “I agreed that three to five [volunteers] would be fine, but they ended up sending 15.”

Baylie Suarez, with microphone, announces pet parent Taylor Tropeano, dressed as a bottle of mustard, with Frankie, a hot dog, as they make their way down the runway during the Paul Mitchell Halloween Pet Fashion Show in Costa Mesa. (Susan Hoffman)

Among the day’s crowd pleasers were the hot-dog costumed Frankie, a 2-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi, and pet parent Taylor Tropeano of Garden Grove, who was clad as a container of mustard.

“Frankie loves people, he loves all the attention and it puts a smile on people’s face,” said Tropeano. “He’s funny, he doesn’t really care about other dogs, he’s nice to them but he really loves people.”

One of the most creative entries was that of 9-year-old Charlotte Kerr, of Brea, who was dressed as a Starbucks barista, wearing a green monogrammed apron and all, while toting 1-year-old, mixed breed Gidget and 3-year-old beagle-whippet Louie, posing as “PupLattes.”

Dressed as a Starbucks barista, Charlotte Kerr, 9, cuddles her two “PupLattes,” Gidget, left, and Louie during the Paul Mitchell Halloween Pet Fashion event in Costa Mesa on Oct. 14. (Susan Hoffman)

“I’m really excited, I’ve been looking forward to this all week,” Charlotte said. “I feel like it fitted me because I like to take them to Starbucks.”

Paul Mitchell the School has been raising funds for the last three months through various types of events where donations are distributed between 11 different charities, including Best Friends Animal Society, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“The total raised thus far is $21,850,” said Suarez. “And it will go toward all of our charities including the local organization, Families Forward. We raised $600 for this [Halloween Pet Fashion Show] event.”