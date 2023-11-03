Around Town: Costa Mesa Fire Chief inducted into inaugural class

The inaugural class of the California Fire Chiefs Hall of Fame 2023. Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano was inducted as part of the class.

Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano was recently inducted into the inaugural class of the California Fire Chiefs Hall of Fame. The California Fire Chiefs Assn. recently established the honor to recognize the lifelong contributions and achievements of fire chiefs who have gone above and beyond in the line of service.

“Fire Chief Dan Stefano is a blessing to the city of Costa Mesa,” Mayor John Stephens said in a statement. “He has served our community with distinction as our fire chief for over 10 years. During that time, he has developed a department that is second to none. Chief Stefano is a role model, not just in the Fire and Rescue Department, but throughout the city staff. He is definitely a first-ballot Hall of Famer who well deserves this prestigious honor.”

Speak Up Newport panel talks group homes

Speak Up Newport will host a panel on group homes in Newport Beach that will touch on existing state regulations and what is being done on the local level to give cities more control over the facilities.

State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Mission Viejo Councilwoman Wendy Bucknum are expected to speak. The panel will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, with the reception to begin at 5:15 p.m.

The panel will begin at 6 p.m. and run until about 7 p.m. Registration is required for the Zoom webinar, but the in-person panel at the Civic Center Community Room will be open to the public. For more details, visit speakupnewport.com/group-homes-2023.

Love Our Schools Day held by Love Newport Beach

Organizers with Trellis International’s education initiative are holding a Love Our Schools Day on Saturday. Volunteers are being asked to sign up to help assist on projects around the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, which includes efforts like painting benches, garden overhauls, cleaning campus facilities, etc. Trellis will accept volunteers on the day of, and projects will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

A free lunch celebration for volunteers will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. Roughly 11 projects will be undertaken at Costa Mesa schools and about six at Newport Beach schools, according to organizers. For more information or to sign up, visit lovecostamesa.org/education.

The RealReal and Lisa Maree Holiday Event

The RealReal and the Lisa Maree store in Laguna Beach will host a “Sip, Shop, and Consign Holiday Event” on Nov. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m., when people will be able to enjoy holiday drinks and food and benefit from 20% off of a Lisa Maree purchase. Shoppers interested in bringing designer pieces to sell on RealReal will receive special credit for consigning.

Dragon Kim Foundation seeking applicants

The nonprofit Dragon Kim Foundation is seeking applications for the 2024 Fellowship Cohort. The foundation will award community service grants of up to $5,000 to around 60 projects thought of and implemented by teens. Interested students can attend one of several “inspiration sessions” held in the coming weeks. For more details and to sign up, visit calendly.com/beadragon/be-a-dragon-2024?month=2023-11.

Student teams of two or three are eligible to apply. The foundation will announce the winning students in the first quarter of 2024. Once selected, those students will participate in three weekends of leadership and business training.

“We are proud of these motivated high school students and look forward to attracting new students who want to bring attention to important issues they have identified in their communities,” Dragon Kim Foundation Board chairman and co-founder Daniel Kim said in a statement.

Applications are open through Jan. 9. Visit dragonkimfoundation.org or email info@dragonkimfoundation.org for more information.

‘Flowers for Algernon’ to kick off Estancia fall drama department

The Estancia High School drama department announced it will perform “Flowers for Algernon,” based on the novel by Daniel Keyes and reenvisioned on the stage by David Rogers. The play will be performed at the campus’ Barbara Van Holt Theater from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, with shows starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at estanciadrama.com and at the door. Student tickets are $10 and general admission is $15.

NMUSD seeking input on facility master plan

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is seeking input from community members on the facility master plan. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 8 at the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. That meeting will focus on input for the following schools but welcome comments on any school or district facility: Back Bay High School, Harper Preschool, Davis Magnet School, Lindbergh, Monte Vista Independent Study, Early College High School, the district office and Rea Elementary School.

For more information, visit nmusdplan.org or reach out to the district at feedback@nmusd.us.

Roosmoor Woman’s Club announces Holiday Home Tour

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s annual Holiday Home Tour is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets for the community fundraiser are $25 for adults (children under 12 free) and include self-guided tours of six Rossmoor homes, refreshments, carolers, Santa, a chance to enter a gift basket raffle and a wine pull. For tickets and more information, see the club’s website rossmoorwomansclub.com.