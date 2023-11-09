Two-alarm structure fire damages businesses on Balboa Peninsula

A fire broke out on the Balboa Peninsula at around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said the fire appears to have broken out at a retail business on Main Street.

A two-alarm structure fire fanned by strong Santa Ana winds Wednesday night on the Balboa Peninsula damaged three businesses and a neighboring residential unit, according to officials with the Newport Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Main Street at around 10:05 p.m., according to department spokesman Josh Leith.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a large fire that had spread to the exterior of a neighboring house, Leith said.

Advertisement

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the department, a news release on the incident issued Thursday said it’s believed the fire originated in a retail business that is flanked by two restaurants. The bulk of the fire was battled at the rear of the structures.

All residents were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported, according to the news release. One firefighter-paramedic was taken to Hoag Hospital for evaluation but was cleared for duty.

The buildings affected included the former location of the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, the Balboa Shore Store and the Cabo Cantina, Leith confirmed.

All three units were red-tagged upon further inspection by firefighters, and two residents were displaced by the fire.