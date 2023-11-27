Suspect arrested and victim identified in Fountain Valley stabbing

Fountain Valley police said they responded to calls about a possible stabbing near the intersection of Edinger Avenue and Newhope Street on Friday at 12:33 a.m.

The victim of a purported stabbing either late Thanksgiving or early Friday was identified by Fountain Valley police as 32-year-old Lorenzo Carreno of Santa Ana.

In an initial statement Friday, authorities said they responded to calls of a possible stabbing in the area near Edinger Avenue and Newhope Street at 12:33 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim, Carreno, with multiple stab wounds and delivered first aid before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. He later died of his injuries, and police identified David MacDonald as a suspect in the matter.

MacDonald, 23, of Huntington Beach, was arrested at the scene.

Jail and court records as of Monday do not currently indicate MacDonald’s status or when he will appear in court, but police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Authorities are asking those with information to call the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4485 or send an email to Det. Ivan Arce at ivan.arce@fountainvalley.org.