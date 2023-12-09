The more the merrier! Twins and triplets descend on South Coast Plaza in holiday tradition

Groups of siblings get a picture with Santa during the Orange Coast and Saddleback Mothers of Multiples clubs’ breakfast at South Coast Plaza’s Carousel Court Thursday.

Old Saint Nick was seeing double — and triple — at South Coast Plaza Thursday as members of two Orange County Mothers of Multiples clubs brought in droves of twins and triplets for a special visit just in time for the holidays.

Dozens of youth, some dressed in their holiday finest and others in seasonal pajamas, assembled at Carousel Court hours before stores opened to enjoy a catered breakfast in the resplendently decorated space and ride reindeer on the merry-go-round.

Representatives say the Costa Mesa retail complex traditionally makes morning hours before stores open available to local groups and clubs wishing to celebrate during the Christmas and Easter holiday seasons.

Twin sisters high five as they ride the carousel at South Coast Plaza’s Carousel Court on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As such, families can pay a discounted rate for entry and activities and enjoy unlimited carousel rides, themed arts and crafts and, of course, photos with Santa.

Thursday’s gathering joined members of the Orange Coast Mothers of Multiples and the Saddleback Mothers of Multiples, the latter of which has been providing camaraderie and support to moms (and dads) for 52 years, according to member Danielle Foster.

“It’s a community — we all know everyone and we’ve all seen each other raise kids,” said the 38-year-old Chino Hills resident, who came to South Coast Plaza with 9-year-olds Lily and Micah.

Aside from having one’s hands full, parents of multiples may face added difficulty nursing, sleep training, replacing outgrown wardrobes or traveling with twins and additional siblings.

Triplets walk with their orange juices during an Orange Coast and Saddleback Mothers of Multiples clubs’ breakfast Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Multiple births are often premature, which can lead to medical complications, and many of the parents in the group who’ve had twins or triplets as the result of in vitro fertilization may benefit from being in a network of others who know what they’re going through.

“There are so many layers of support for our unique needs,” Foster said. “It’s saved all of us, basically.”

Despite the added difficulty, there are also joys to being the parent of twins, said Irvine mom Dawn Antis, who came to South Coast Plaza Thursday with husband Charles and 9-year-old fraternal twins Charlie and Gracie.

“It’s challenging, but it’s also the most rewarding experience in the world,” she said, as Gracie came up behind Charlie and pulled him in for a hug. “They’re absolutely best friends.”

Charlie and Gracie came to ride the carousel, play with other multiples they’ve come to know over the years and to communicate to Santa their respective wishes for a new LEGO set and night vision goggles.

Twin Rebecca Lin rides the carousel at South Coast Plaza’s Carousel Court during a special early-morning event at the retail center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nearby, Tustin mother Misty Mahoney had her hands full with two sets of twins — Bryan and Madelyn, 6, and 11-week-old babies Kaylie and Riley. Invited by a friend and member of Orange Coast Mothers of Multiples, she said she was grateful not to have to brave the usual holiday traffic to see Santa.

“I feel like everything is just a tad bit difficult when you’re dealing with a single kid and you have one baby to cater to. But when you have more than one, it becomes about caring for them all equally and at the same time,” she said, hovering over the handlebars of a double baby stroller.

Mahoney said she appreciated being able to chat with other parents in similar situations and let the kids enjoy free rein of Carousel Court.

“It’s very special,” Mahoney said. “I would say this is our biggest event of the year.”