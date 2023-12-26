Newport Beach police warn against scam by people claiming to be police staff

The Newport Beach Police Department issued an advisory on Dec. 24 after an incident occurred two days prior, where an individual attempted to leverage money from a victim using the identities of the department’s staff.

Residents should be wary if an individual claiming to be an officer with the Newport Beach Police Department attempts to extort money from them, law enforcement officials cautioned this week.

An advisory went out on Sunday after an individual reported an incident on Friday. Officials with the department said an unknown person communicated with the reporting party online. The alleged perpetrator identified as a woman, and the two agreed to meet in person, though that date was later canceled.

But the reporting party began to receive unusual texts and phone calls, including one from an individual impersonating Newport Beach Department Deputy Chief Dave Miner, using the department’s desk line — (949) 644-3681. The reporting party was then asked to financially compensate the woman’s family. This request was reported to the department.

“Any misrepresentation of [Miner], his likeness or anything else about him or any other police officer is a scam and constitutes a criminal violation. If you receive information or communication like this involving any Newport Beach Police employee that is not conducted under an official capacity, please contact the police department,” the Dec. 24 advisory reads.

Sgt. Steven Oberon confirmed Tuesday that this has happened previously, about a year or two ago, when an individual posed as Lt. Justin Morouse.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to reach out to the department tipline at at (800) 550-NBPD (6273) or the front desk at (949) 644-3681.