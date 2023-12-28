O.C. Fair organizers looking ahead to 2024, knowing it’s ‘Always a Good Time’

People enjoy a Sunday at the Orange County Fair in 2021. Organizers recently announced the 2024 fair, themed “Always a Good Time,” will take place July 14 through Aug. 13.

As locals make plans for ringing in the new year, organizers of the Orange County Fair have already begun preparations for the 2024 annual spectacular, which will be themed “Always a Good Time.”

The new theme and dates — mark your 2024 calendars for July 19 through Aug. 18 — were recently released on the OC Fair & Event Center’s website.

Give the gift of summer this winter - tickets are on sale now for OC Brew Hee Haw, Queen Nation and ABBA LA/Bee Gees Gold. Get your tickets at https://t.co/AMD1Vk6qY0. pic.twitter.com/KLbQGuSVfK — OC Fair (@ocfair) December 8, 2023

Executive Director Michele Richards is expected to share more details on the upcoming festivities during a Jan. 25 board meeting, including this year’s competition deadlines and details on daily hours of operation as well as parking and admission rates.

Last year, the event brought 1,048,181 visitors to the Costa Mesa fairgrounds, where more than 3,700 exhibitors submitted 18,725 competition entries,

and fairgoers enjoyed a whopping 2.3 million carnival rides.

As in recent years, advance ticket purchase will be required as organizers will limit daily attendance. Last year, 12 days of the fair’s 23-day run were completely sold out.

Tickets will be available for purchase in early 2024. For more information, visit ocfair.com.

