Fountain Valley Regional Hospital welcomes newborn baby just minutes into 2024

Delilah Cunneen from the Miss Fountain Valley Court visited the Rosales family on Monday afternoon.
Delilah Cunneen from the Miss Fountain Valley Court visited the Rosales family on Monday afternoon at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, after they had the facility’s first baby born in 2024.
(Courtesy of Fountain Valley Regional Hospital)
By Matt SzaboStaff Writer 
One Orange County family did not have to wait long to meet the best New Year’s Day gift imaginable.

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital welcomed its first birth of 2024 just minutes after midnight.

Luka Rosales was born at 12:10 a.m. Monday, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces, the charge nurse on duty reported.

Luka’s parents, mother Meleni and father Angel Rosales, live in Santa Ana.

Luka Rosales was born at 12:10 a.m. on New Year's Day.
(Courtesy of Fountain Valley Regional Hospital)

“It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to start a brand-new year with our beautiful baby boy,” Angel Rosales said.

The birth brought at least one special visitor on Monday. Delilah Cunneen, a member of the Miss Fountain Valley court, stopped by to visit the family and offer baby Luka a welcome basket filled with goodies.

“The holidays are such an important time of family, friends and reflection,” Fountain Valley Regional Hospital chief executive Randy Rogers said in a statement. “We are thrilled to share these happy moments and new beginnings as we embark on another year of serving our community! Congratulations to the Rosales family and welcome to the world, baby Luka!”

(Courtesy of Fountain Valley Regional Hospital)
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

