Newport Beach police saddle up, join county mounted police unit in Rose Parade

Two mounted unit officers from the Newport Beach Police Department and a volunteer wave to the crowd as their horses walk down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard during the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Two officers from the Newport Beach Police Department’s equestrian unit and a volunteer rode Monday on the department’s three quarter horses, Clyde, Buckie and Bullseye, joining other area members of the Orange County Regional Mounted Enforcement Unit and Western State Mounted Officer Assn. in the Rose Parade.

Newport Beach Police officer Nathan Ferris said members of the equestrian unit learned nearly a year ago they would be in the parade, and they prepared in earnest over the final three leading up to the event.

“Shortly after last year’s parade, Sgt. Eric Anderson [ with the Anaheim Police Department and president of the Western States Mounted Officers Assn.] approached the Orange County Regional Mounted Enforcement Unit to see if the parade would be something of interest for the unit to participate in,” Ferris said.

Newport Beach police officers prepare their horses to ride in the Rose Parade. (Courtesy of the Newport Beach Police Department)

Ferris, who was joined by officer Issac Furnari and volunteer Lori Hayden in the parade, said most of the preparations focused on training the horses to be part of a parade unit. Then the logistics of transporting and feeding the horses had to be considered, in addition to deciding on gear and uniforms. The last three months prior to New Year’s Day were spent desensitizing the horses to loud noises and crowds.

Ferris, who has been with the department’s equestrian unit for about a year, said the team started in 2013 with current Sgt. Shawn Dugan, retired Officer Matt Graham and volunteer Bonnie Davis. Ferris said that he, Furnari and Hayden have participated in parades before, including most recently Anaheim’s Fall Festival and Halloween Parade, but none could compare in the size and scale of the Rose Parade.

“It’s a unique and special opportunity for anyone that gets to participate, but certainly with our regional unit being part of this parade, it’s very humbling to be part of such a large event,” Ferris said. “There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it.

“We had guys sleeping in horse trailers on the freeway the night before to prep. The late nights, early mornings — it’s all very unique experience, but one that I think is, for most people, once-in-a-lifetime to be involved with,” he added. “We were very grateful that the Tournament of Roses would extend an invite to us and we were able to showcase what law enforcement and the equestrian unit together look like.”