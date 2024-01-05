Laguna Canyon Foundation names Karin Vardaman executive director

Laguna Canyon Foundation has selected new leadership to head the open space advocacy organization, as Karin Vardaman was named its executive director last month.

Vardaman took over as executive director for Jacky Cordero, who was serving in the role on an interim basis after the departure of Hallie Jones in September. Jones joined Crystal Cove Conservancy as executive vice president and chief program officer.

“After an extensive search process, we are thrilled to have found our next leader,” Michelle Kremer, board president for Laguna Canyon Foundation, said in a statement released Thursday. “Her deep connection to the region, along with her broad conservation background, makes Karin an ideal fit to further advance the mission of our organization.”

Vardaman previously served as director of animal care and operations for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and as senior director at the Ocean Institute. She also founded Working Circle, a nonprofit that promotes the long-term coexistence of wolves, livestock and people on shared land.

A 1982 graduate of Laguna Beach High, Vardaman is excited to help further the foundation’s mission of preserving and protecting the 22,000 acres of open space that is the South Coast Wilderness. Vardaman said she feared in her youth that the open space would disappear one day, and she hopes to honor the legacy of conservationists who came before her.

“I grew up in Laguna, and the canyons were my backyard,” Vardaman said in a phone interview on Friday. “We would just get lost all day long, hiking and exploring the canyons. We kept our horses there in Laguna Canyon, had a home at Top of the World, and then later had a home in the canyon right below Castle Rock Road. My childhood is just filled with wonderful memories.

“To be able to come back and give back and serve something that was so informative and meaningful in my youth is truly special, so I feel very humbled and honored for this opportunity to do that. I’m very, very passionate about the mission of Laguna Canyon Foundation.”