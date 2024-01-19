Fountain Valley community groups receive support from Hyundai

Fountain Valley community groups received a boost on Tuesday, as Hyundai Motor America presented multiple checks in support of the area the company calls home.

Hyundai, which has a headquarters in Fountain Valley just north of the 405 freeway, has become a leading sponsor in several community events, including the annual Summerfest, the holiday tree lighting, and a local 5K and color run.

“Hyundai’s vision is progress for humanity, and for us, that means giving back to the community where we live and work,” Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility for Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement. “Our longstanding partnership with the city of Fountain Valley supports local businesses, community programs, and special events in the area.

“These contributions assist with seasonal events, community grants distributed by the Fountain Valley Community Foundation, and the flagship Hyundai Hope on Wheels Fun Run and 5K, which benefits one of our most cherished causes — Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a nonprofit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Fountain Valley has been an important part of Hyundai’s history for over 30 years, and we are proud to invest in the people and places that also call it home.”

Hyundai representatives first presented a check for $100,000, which supports community events and provides grant funding for local businesses.

In a successive presentation, a couple of groups that came out in bulk for the Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K were rewarded for their substantial participation. The Fountain Valley High dance team brought in an event-best 63 runners and received $2,835 on Tuesday night. Masuda Middle School had 45 runners and was awarded $2,025.

Fountain Valley Community Services Director Rob Frizzelle said the 844 registered runners last year were the most that have come out for the event. The race raised $17,200 for Hyundai Hope on Wheels and $16,200 for local community groups. A total of seven schools within the Fountain Valley School District combined to earn $8,190.