Newport Beach police arrest suspect in major traffic collision

Newport Beach police have arrested the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz convertible they believe struck a pedestrian early last week.

In an advisory Monday, police said they initially received a call reporting a traffic collision at around 12:14 a.m. on Monday , Jan. 22. The collision, near 20th Street and west Balboa Boulevard on the Balboa Peninsula, appears to be a hit and run, according to traffic investigators, who said the female pedestrian had been crossing the street when the driver failed to yield and struck the victim.

Police arriving on the scene found the victim with major injuries.

Police said that, through investigative leads, they contacted, arrested and booked a suspect into county jail. Sgt. Steven Oberon, a spokesman for the department, confirmed the suspect was Sarah Anne Kone of Costa Mesa.

Kone was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, but the investigation is ongoing and police are asking for those with information to reach out to traffic investigator Austin Laverty at (949) 644-3747 or alaverty@nbpd.org.