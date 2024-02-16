Laguna Beach removes audible public comment online following ‘Zoombombing’ incident

“Our community deserves a safe, respectful and professional environment in all public meetings,” Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said following Tuesday’s incident. Above, Kempf is shown at a 2021 City Council meeting.

In the aftermath of the “Zoombombing” incident that subjected listeners to disruptive tirades at the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials have determined audible online public comment will no longer be offered.

City officials ended Tuesday night’s meeting roughly two hours into it after a group of Zoom participants used the online platform to voice extremist and hateful rhetoric during the general public comment and again during the public hearing portion of consent calendar items.

Scheduled city business for the meeting largely centered around interviews and appointments to several city boards and committees. A replacement meeting has tentatively been calendared for Thursday, Feb. 29, city officials announced in a newsletter Thursday.

Those wishing to make public comments who cannot attend the meeting can submit written statements to City Clerk Ann Marie McKay at amckay@lagunabeachcity.net by noon the day prior.

“On behalf of my City Council colleagues, I regret the distressing incident of ‘Zoombombing’ that disrupted our meeting,” Mayor Sue Kempf said in a statement released following Tuesday’s meeting. “Our community’s dedication to civic engagement is commendable, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment.

“Together, we will continue to uphold our values of inclusivity, respect and integrity. We extend our gratitude to the dedicated staff and officials who handled the situation with professionalism and commend those who attended the meeting. Our community deserves a safe, respectful and professional environment in all public meetings.”

The ability to speak over Zoom was an addition that came about to allow the public to participate during the coronavirus pandemic. Those wishing to address the council can do so in person at council chambers, or the public can submit comments in writing that will be posted as part of the public record.

Public viewing of future meetings will remain available remotely through Cox Cable Channel 852, YouTube and streaming via the city website, McKay said.

The next regular meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council has been noticed for Tuesday, Feb. 27.