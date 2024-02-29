6 arrested, 2 hospitalized in separate gang-related stabbings in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police are investigating two unrelated stabbings that took place less than a half a mile from one another Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

Six individuals have been arrested as Costa Mesa police investigate two separate but apparently gang-related stabbings that took place Tuesday evening and early Wednesday less than half a mile away from one another, one near an elementary school.

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported receiving a call at around 5 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fight involving several individuals near the intersection of El Camino Drive and La Salle Avenue, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Responding officers and paramedics found a male juvenile with a stab wound that appeared to be life-threatening. They performed life-saving measures on the youth and transported him to a nearby trauma center. The victim, whose name is not being released because he is a minor, was listed in stable condition.

We made arrests linked to two recent felony assaults that were non-fatal https://t.co/O2mmVL4Yhh — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) March 1, 2024

Five juvenile suspects were detained Thursday, but their names were being withheld due to their ages, police reported.

On Wednesday, at around 3 a.m., officers were called to an unrelated stabbing that occurred on the 3000 block of Fillmore Way, police reported in Thursday’s release. The location is near Paularino Elementary School.

An 18-year-old man had parked his car and was walking to his residence when he was confronted by several men. One of the men stabbed him, causing life-threatening injuries, officials said. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable but critical condition Thursday.

One suspect was arrested in the incident, but both his name and that of the victim are being withheld to protect the ongoing investigation.

CMPD officials say investigators believe the stabbings, while ostensibly gang related, are separate and unrelated to one another. They noted Thursday while such occurrences are rare in Costa Mesa, and overall crime declined in 2023, public safety personnel have been working diligently to respond to and resolve both cases.

CMPD Chief Ron Lawrence praised a team of investigators who have been “devoting around-the-clock time to solving these crimes within 48 hours.”

“Thanks to the swift action by patrol and the extensive, detailed investigation by our investigators, as well as the use of innovative technology, we were able to take all suspects involved in these incidents safely into custody,” he said in the news release.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens thanked the city’s first responders for demonstrating their ability to swiftly coordinate their resources.

“We wish a speedy recovery for both victims,” he said in a statement provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding either of the incidents is asked to contact Costa Mesa police detectives at (714) 754-5637.