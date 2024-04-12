Around Town: Newport Beach Animal Shelter to host pet adoption event

The Newport Beach Animal Shelter will hold Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is required, and members of the public will be able to see the new animal shelter and meet the staff and animals there.

Short tours will be provided, and those interested will have the opportunity to adopt a pet. The shelter is located at 20282 Riverside Drive.

Goodwill Donation Center opens in Irvine

Goodwill Orange County has opened a new Donation Center for gently used goods in the parking area of Irvine United Congregational Church, 4915 Alton Pkwy. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The site is part of Goodwill OC’s plan to double its footprint in the county over the coming decade. On April 26, Goodwill OC will open its 25th store, an all-new boutique concept, in Fountain Valley.

Also, on April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, people are welcome to drop off donations in the parking lot at Kaiser Elementary School, 2130 Santa Ana Ave., in Costa Mesa, benefiting Goodwill Orange County.

Participants in the April 20 drop-off event will receive a free “2024 Historic Properties of Costa Mesa” calendar, created by event host and local Realtor Renee M. Pina for the Costa Mesa Historical Society, while supplies last. Special pickups can be arranged for April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by calling Pina at (949) 698-2003 or emailing reneempina@gmail.com.

Goodwill OC is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. To learn more about its celebrations to mark the milestone, visit ocgoodwill.org/100years.

Oasis Sailing Club to host opening day celebration

The Oasis Sailing Club will host an opening day celebration on April 19 to formally usher in the start of the yachting season. The ceremony will be held at the Balboa Yacht Basin at 829 Harbor Island Drive and begin promptly at 11 a.m., though registration opens at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will hear words from invited dignitaries and be able to tour the two Catalina sloops owned by the sailing club, Oasis V and Oasis VI.

Charity Luau benefiting Costa Mesa’s Lynn House set for April 27

The Lynn House, a largely volunteer-run recovery home for women in Costa Mesa, will host its annual fundraiser gala April 27, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Meadowlark Golf Course, 16782 Graham St., in Huntington Beach. This year’s theme is “The Aloha Spirit.”

Since 2005, the Lynn House has provided a safe, supportive and drug and alcohol-free environment for women recovering from addiction that allows them to search for employment while accessing supportive services to heal physically, emotionally, spiritually and socially.

Women stay at the Lynn House free for the first 30 days and may reside up to an additional six months for a nominal fee. The gala, which includes dinner, entertainment, auctions and an opportunity drawing, costs $150. For more, visit thelynnhouse.org.

John Wayne Airport to host job fair to fill tenant openings

John Wayne Airport is hosting a job fair on April 26, from 1 to 5 p.m., at 3160 Airway Ave. in Costa Mesa. Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with JWA tenants seeking to fill positions in a variety of industries across all locations.

The event will be held in the JWA Administration Building. Parking is free. For a list of external job listings with the airport’s tenant companies, visit ocair.com/about/careers/job-opportunities.

Girl Scouts of Orange County hosts Trefoil Trot

Girl Scouts of Orange County will hold its second annual Trefoil Trot 5K Walk on Sunday, April 14, at the Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine, beginning at 7:30 a.m. All participants will receive a Trefoil Trot medal, patch and T-shirt. A shorter, “Daisy Dash,” will be held for young children. As part of the event, a festival area will include attractions built around the pillars of the Girl Scouts. Participants can walk virtually by registering online and walking at a time that works best for them.

For more information or to register, visit girlscoutsoc.org/en/sf-events-repository/2024/-save-the-date--trefoil-trot-april-14--2024.html.

American Ballet Theatre hosts premiere of ‘Woolf Works’

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts is playing host to the American Ballet Theatre, which on Thursday held its North American debut for “Woolf Works,” a three-act ballet inspired by writer Virginia Woolf. Additional performances will be held on April 13 and 14. Times may vary. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit scfta.org/events/2024/woolf-works.

Book signing at Roger’s Gardens

Corona del Mar’s Roger’s Gardens will welcome Grace Rose Farm co-Founder Gracie Poulson’s debut book “Garden Roses” for a book signing on April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. The first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary Grace Rose Farm bouquet. For more information, visit rogersgardens.com/blogs/events/gracie-poulson.

Newport Harbor Lutheran to host pianist Adam Swanson

Professional pianist Adam Swanson will perform at Newport Harbor Lutheran Church on April 22, beginning at 7 p.m. Swanson is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.

The church is located at 798 Dover Drive, Newport Beach. Freewill donations will be accepted.