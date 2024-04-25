Newport Beach adopts new fees, fee changes across four departments

After considering the recommendations of its Finance Committee, the Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt new fees for various services rendered beginning in the upcoming fiscal year.

The new fees, which will go into effect in July, pertain to the Finance, Harbor, Public Works and Utilities departments.

According to a city staff report, departmental fees are routinely reviewed on a rolling three- to five-year basis to “ensure the proper recovery of cost of services.” The study reviewed by the Finance Committee and presented to the City Council was created by Aptos-based consultant, ClearSource Financial Consulting.

Advertisement

The Finance Committee introduced a $6 charge to cover the costs associated with the review and processing of online applications for new business license applications.

The committee also recommended fees for taxicab operator licenses. Three fees are associated with taxi operators, including a company permit fee of $1,660, a vehicle permit per vehicle fee of $1,399 and a driver permit fee of $1,660.

The Utilities Department will have two additional fees, one to establish a base fee of $53 for meters, boxes or lids, and a remote activation fee for water and sewer services of $52. Public works will see three additional fees, for street closure permits that require engineering field inspections, recycling services and amendments to existing demolition fees meant to encourage compliance.

The Harbor Department is seeing the greatest number of increases in fees, with 10 approved by the City Council. Among those are fees for the towing of abandoned or impounded boats between 14 and 25 feet, rhine wharf permits and variance permits. The most significant fee additions are for variance applications, which will be $498, and group or exclusive usage fees of Marina Park, which will cost $502.

Two deposit fees proposed for the Harbor Department that were related to the usage of the human lift for people with disabilities at Marina Park and at Balboa Marina were struck from the recommendations. In a statement on Twitter, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley stated that to ask for a deposit for the usage of the human lift — a proposed $31 at Marina Park and $117 at Balboa Marina — could present financial obstacles for those who needed the assistance.

Harbormaster Paul Blank said the fees were proposed in the hope of curbing last-minute cancellations of the service. He said the deposit would be returned if a lift was used as reserved and fees would be waived in cases of an emergency cancellation. But when asked by council members if it was a significant problem, Blank said one frequent user of the lift often canceled or did not show up, soaking up staff time to set up the mobility aid.

“I understand the frustration that [Blank has] and the concern with adequately applying the resources of our community fairly, and I think it’s unfortunate that we have this circumstance, but I also think that ... weighing it in balance with the possibility of maybe using a softer touch,” said Councilwoman Robyn Grant. “This is one individual. It’s not hundreds of individuals. Maybe there’s a way we can find a good, working situation with this one individual so that we can avoid the potential impacts of this proposal. So, I’m really not in favor of it at this juncture.”

Councilman Erik Weigand and Mayor Will O’Neill agreed. Councilman Noah Blom said he was in favor of the deposit for human lift use, referencing reservations and last-minute cancellations at his own restaurants.