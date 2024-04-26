Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race underway for 76th year

Three racers including crews on Double Down, Radical Departure, and Dart, from left, take off from the starting line of the 76th, Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race outside the Balboa Pier from Newport Beach on Friday.

The Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race is back on the waters again for its 76th year. About 150 vessels departed from Newport Harbor Friday and sailed past the Balboa Pier, where onlookers marveled at the scene.

The race, as it does every year, began in Newport Beach. Two tracks are available for those participating — one to San Diego and the other to Ensenada. Weather predictions, according to the Newport Ocean Sailing Assn., which organizes the race, indicated the race would be smooth sailing on Friday.

With relatively gentle winds in the morning, wind speeds were expected to pick up from the west and remain steady through the evening.

Crowds gather at the end of the Balboa Pier to watch boats get into position for the start including Halawa and Patriot, from left, during the 76th Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race from Newport Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Newport to Ensenada race first began in 1948.

As of Friday afternoon, the Taniwha appeared to be leading in the race to Ensenada. It was followed by the Bottle Rocket and the Fast Exit II.

To track where the boats are in their travels, visit cf.yb.tl/n2e2024#.

The crew of the Bolt gets into position for the starting line of the 76th Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race outside the Balboa Pier from Newport Beach on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)