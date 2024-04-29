Costa Mesa police arrest San Pedro man on suspicion of arson

A San Pedro man was arrested last week on suspicion of arson after a number of residents reported trash bin fires early on April 25.

A San Pedro man was arrested last week on suspicion of arson after a number of residents reported trash bin fires in the early morning of April 25.

The Costa Mesa police and fire departments received multiple calls from individuals in the 3200 block of Iowa Street, the 3100 block of Country Club Drive and the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. on April 25. An unknown suspect was allegedly driving through the neighborhoods and, sequentially, setting trash bins on fire, police said. Firefighters extinguished the flames, but authorities received another call at 6:50 a.m. reporting another trash bin had been set on fire in the 3100 block of College Avenue.

Residents had extinguished the latter blaze about 40 minutes prior, according to police.

Review of surveillance tapes and automated license plate readers led to Shaun Michael Cloonan, 45, as a suspect. CMPD officers arrested him the next day in San Pedro on charges of felony arson to property and two misdemeanor counts of drug related offenses.

Advertisement

No court records as of Monday indicate if Cloonan remains in custody or if he has entered a plea. Costa Mesa police are asking for those with additional information to reach out to Det. Thomas Scott at (714) 754-5120 or tscott@costamesaca.gov.