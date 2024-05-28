Driver alleged to have killed teen in Balboa Peninsula DUI faces murder, cruelty charges

A photo of 14-year-old Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley, of Rialto, in a roadside memorial erected after a fatal DUI collision Saturday near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street.

Flowers, a package of Red Vines, offerings of shrimp and rice and hand-written notes on Tuesday adorned a Balboa Peninsula street corner, where a 14-year-old girl was fatally struck over the weekend by a suspected drunk driver, according to police.

The victim, identified by the Orange County coroner’s office as Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley, of Rialto, was reportedly walking just one block away from the Balboa Fun Zone shortly after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, when she was struck by the driver of a dark-colored sedan, Newport Beach police spokesman Sgt. Steven Oberon confirmed Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street, but Smiley had already succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported in a news release Sunday.

A woman stops to view the memorial of Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley, 14, killed Saturday near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street. (Susan Hoffman)

The driver of the vehicle — Joseph Alcazar, 30, of Fontana — remained at the site of the crash, where he was interviewed by investigating officers and arrested on suspicion of murder and child cruelty.

Oberon categorized the traffic fatality as a “Watson murder,” referring to a 1982 California appellate court decision that allows certain DUI-related suspects to be tried for second-degree murder instead of vehicular manslaughter, due to implied malice on the part of a driver.

Favorite foods and a note from Balboa Boat Co. for Rosenda Elizabeth Smiley, struck and killed Saturday near Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street (Susan Hoffman)

The charge against Alcazar for child cruelty stems from the fact that a juvenile passenger, along with an unidentified adult male, had been in the vehicle when it struck Smiley, Oberon said Tuesday.

Following Saturday’s collision, a roadside memorial appeared on the northwest corner of Balboa and Palm, just outside of Bal Harbor Liquor & Deli. Nestled among flowers and prayer candles was a picture of a smiling teenager. Nearby, a note penned by an anonymous well-wisher had been affixed to a light pole.

“Fourteen flowers — for the years of your life — may your spirit fly with the ocean breeze,” it read. “Hoping everyone involved finds peace. Keeping you in our hearts here in Balboa.”

The incident is being investigated by members of Newport Beach police’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact traffic investigator Nathan Farris at nfarris@nbpd.org .