Los Amigos seniors lined up for success after graduation

Los Amigos co-valedictorian Valerie Dao greets her classmates during a graduation ceremony at Garden Grove High on Wednesday.

Los Amigos High seniors celebrated their success Wednesday, as the Lobos lined up to participate in the school’s commencement ceremony at Monsoor Stadium in Garden Grove.

The Fountain Valley-based public school expected to have 338 graduating seniors this year, a Garden Grove Unified School District spokesperson said. The district will have more than 3,150 students graduating in its class of 2024.

Andre Contreras holds his tassel while teacher Christy Montes adjusts his cap before the Los Amigos High graduation ceremony. (Eric Licas)

Advertisement

Among the Lobos who planned to attend college, district officials said that 37 graduating seniors reported they would continue their education in the University of California system, while an additional 99 graduates said they would enroll within the California State University system.

Also of note, the class of 2024 served as the first cohort of approximately 60 students who graduated with the school’s Early College Academy Program. Those students earned up to 60 transferable college credits from Golden West College, completing 18 dual enrollment courses and taking a minimum of five advanced placement classes.

Angel Govea bumps fists with Los Amigos High Principal Todd Nirk ahead of the senior graduation ceremony on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

Valerie Dao and Lina Tran, the school’s valedictorians, delivered the valedictory address. Dao, who will attend UC Irvine, will major in pharmaceutical sciences. Tran, headed to UCLA, plans to pursue a major in neuroscience.

Matthew Gonzalez, Joselline Mendez and Jonathan Casillas pose for a selfie before graduating from Los Amigos High. (Eric Licas)

Seniors Ashley Hernandez, Elise Lopez and Guadalupe Ocampo sang the national anthem.

Guadalupe Ruiz, the senior class president, led her classmates in the turning of the tassels.