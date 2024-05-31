Around Town: Costa Mesa resident feted on her 106th birthday

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stevens presents a proclamation to resident Sarah Sullivan on her 106th birthday as Sullivan’s daughter, Paula, and son David Jr look on.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens made a special trip Tuesday to Pacifica Senior Living Newport Mesa to convey birthday greetings to resident Sarah Sullivan on her 106th birthday and present her with a certificate officially recognizing the occasion.

Joined at the party by son David and daughter Paula, Sullivan enjoyed a slice of cake as well-wishers sang “Happy Birthday” and shared more about her connection to the area. She met her husband, Marine Master Staff Sgt. David R. Sullivan, in Costa Mesa in 1951 and traveled the country for his service before the pair settled down in the city.

Sullivan, who was born in 1918 and lived through both World Wars, also served for several years as a volunteer at the Costa Mesa Senior Center.

Costa Mesa Police Department, Priceless Pets hold June 15 pet clinic

Costa Mesa Police Department’s Animal Services Unit will host a pop-up microchip and vaccine event for local pet owners on June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the CMPD parking lot, 99 Fair Drive, in Costa Mesa.

Priceless Pets, which runs the city’s animal shelter, will provide free microchipping, along with rabies vaccines for cats and dogs as well as other vaccine panels for $25 per vaccine.

City of Costa Mesa dog licenses are available with a check or cash (registration is available at the front counter), costing $25 for altered dogs and $80 for unaltered animals. Senior discounted license rates, $10 and $40 respectively, are available to residents over 62 with an ID.

No appointments are necessary and walk-ups are welcome. For more info, visit costamesaca.gov/community/pets or call (714) 754-5128.

‘Surfing Newport Beach’ topic of Sherman Library & Gardens lecture

The co-author of “Surfing Newport Beach: The Glory Days of Corona del Mar” will be the featured speaker at an upcoming Sherman Library & Gardens evening lecture. The event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.

Paul Burnett, who penned the book with his wife, Claudine, will talk about Newport Beach as it was in the days before World War II. Among other stories of the day, he will describe the “Great Rescue,” a dramatic incident off the coast that took place on June 14, 1925. That was the morning famed surfer Duke Kahanamoku and others saved the lives of several people when the boat they had been on, the Thelma, floundered in high winds and massive waves and sank while attempting to enter Newport Harbor.

Following the lecture, guests may purchase books signed by the author, with proceeds from sales benefiting Sherman Library.

Admission to the event is $10 for Sherman members; $20 for nonmembers. Seating is limited. Register at thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.

Crystal Cove summer programs announced

Crystal Cove Conservancy this summer is offering programming for all ages that span from the beach to the trails.

“Summertime at Crystal Cove is magical — and our programs team has been working all year to create new opportunities for folks to explore the park and to reimagine old favorites,” said Kate Wheeler, Crystal Cove Conservancy president and chief executive. “Our team has been testing new ideas like science hikes and rethinking and expanding classics like the Historic District Walking Tours and movies on the beach to create a menu of programs to help parkgoers deepen their connection with the park and become part of protecting it.”

For more information about summer programming at Crystal Cove and to register for upcoming programs, visit CrystalCove.org/Events.