Sage Hills’ graduating seniors ready for their next adventures

One of two recipients of the Head of School award, Alexandra Gomez of Newport Coast walks proudly after receiving her diploma at Sage Hill School’s graduation ceremony on June 7.

To cap off the school year, Sage Hill School in Newport Beach graduated its 130 seniors on Friday on campus and set them off ready for the bright futures that lie ahead.

In her remarks Friday, head of the school Patricia Merz said, “It was the first day of school in the history of Sage Hill that did not take place on this school campus. It was a day of Zoom classes and digital introductions to your teachers and classmates as we started that year completely online in fall 2020. However, we were so blessed to be able to open our campus back up only about a month later, and I know that ever since then, you have not taken a single day on this campus for granted.”

In lieu of valedictorians, the school named Alexandra Gomez and Billy Ray as recipients of the Head of the School award.

Math teacher Jim Lau spoke at the ceremony alongside student speaker Briana Bao.

Jamie Roosevelt of Corona del Mar was one of the happy graduates at Sage Hill School’s commencement ceremony Friday. (Courtesy of Sage Hill School)

“Looking ahead, I see our wonderful class taking on the world as environmental activists, graphic designers, foreign service workers, medical researchers, and as Sage Hill’s 22nd class, we will probably always dance like we are 22 in whatever it is that fascinates us,” Bao said.

“Quoting the enduring line from the story I shared almost three years ago now during our retreat talent show, I hope all of us can come to ‘love the life we live and live the life we love’ from our upcoming college years to beyond. I cannot wait to see where lightning will strike next.”