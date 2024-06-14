Laguna Beach seniors celebrate under setting sun

Laguna Beach High graduates throw their caps into the air as they partake in a traditional celebratory “grad walk” finale at Main Beach Park on Wednesday in downtown Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach High kept up with tradition this week, members of the senior class marching onward to Main Beach on Wednesday afternoon in advance of their graduation.

An ocean full of possibilities awaits the graduates, who celebrated the completion of their high school years in a commencement ceremony at sunset on Thursday at Guyer Field.

Laguna Beach High graduates celebrate via the “grad walk” down Ocean Avenue toward Main Beach Park on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Known by some as having one of the best views in high school football, the seniors sat in the bleachers with their families awaiting them on the field.

Laguna Beach had 251 graduates in its senior class, a district spokesperson said.

Laguna Beach High graduates cross Coast Highway during a parade to Main Beach Park on Wednesday in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Christopher Herkins earned the title of valedictorian, while Elaina Seybold was recognized as the salutatorian.

Herkins used to his wit to amuse the masses during the valedictory address.

Laguna Beach High graduates march toward Main Beach Park on Wednesday in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The past few years have shown us that life is unpredictable,” Herkins said. “We’ve navigated unexpected social dynamics, explored the unknown depths of complex subjects and even mastered the art of playing Tetris without getting caught during class.”

Maximus Barrow performed the national anthem, and Kellen Dyer led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Graduate Joshua Burdick hugs his mom following the traditional “grad walk” at Main Beach Park on Wednesday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The graduate address was delivered by Jonathan Hendrickson, an English teacher at the school. Riley Beason and Summer DiMaggio were the senior speakers.

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation distributed more than $425,000 to 128 graduating seniors this year. A $200,000 naval reserve officers training corps scholarship was awarded.