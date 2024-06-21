Laguna Beach car repair shop owner accused of theft

The owner of Laguna Beach Collision Center was arrested Friday on charges of stealing cars from his clients.

The owner of an auto repair shop in Laguna Beach was behind bars Friday on charges of stealing the cars of his clients.

James Michael Ross, 59, who owns Laguna Beach Collision Center, was booked into the Orange County Jail and is set to appear in court Monday.

Ross was charged in March with defrauding another and grand theft, both felonies. He was accused of stealing a 2024 Jeep Wrangler, according to the criminal complaint. He pleaded guilty June 23 of last year to drunken driving.

Advertisement

Police reported Ross was arrested in April related to six cases.

Investigators allege he had stolen multiple vehicles brought in for repairs. When the car owners could not get their cars back, they called police.

Police said another customer reported on Wednesday that Ross stole the person’s vehicle.

Anyone who believes they are a victim was asked to call investigators at (949) 715-0984. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.