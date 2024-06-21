Newport Beach to hold art exhibition, dedication for next phase of statues in Civic Center park

“Gecko,” by artist Doug Snider, is installed as part of the city’s revolving sculpture garden. The piece was among three that received the most votes in a public poll, according to city staff.

In conjunction with a dedication ceremony for the next phase of the city’s revolving sculpture garden, Newport Beach will host its 57th art exhibition next weekend on June 29 at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

The sculpture garden came into being in 2013 with the completion of the civic center, which includes City Hall, the public library and a 17-acre park where “Bunnyhenge,” human-sized stone statues set in a circle, draw visitors. The new phase of sculptures is the ninth since the program’s inception and will bring the total on display to 20.

“I look forward to the upcoming city Arts Commission Art Exhibition and Sculpture Exhibition grand opening, happening just as the summer season kicks off in Newport Beach. It’s not just about the bunnies!” Arts Commission chair Maureen Flanagan said in a statement issued Friday.

Advertisement

“We had many strong applicants for Phase Nine of the Sculpture Exhibition, and with the collaboration of residents who voted in the public poll, selected 10 sculptures that display a wide range of artistic sensibilities and styles,” Flanagan said. “The City Arts Commission is confident these vibrant pieces will greatly enhance the experience of Civic Center visitors, who can soon walk through the park and see the wonderful new sculptures on display.”

Doug Snider’s “Gecko,” Peter Ambrosio’s “Interplay” and Hilde DeBruyne’s “Growing Wings” received the most votes in the poll of residents. Rounding out the 10 new artworks are Vojtech Blazejovsky’s “Heavy Landing,” Michele Moushey Dale’s “Natural Wonders,” Cindy Debold’s “Glee,” Matt Cartwright’s “Trillium Bus Stop Bench,” Giuseppe Palumbo’s “Duality,” Ron Whitacre’s “Reaching Man” and Catherine Daley’s “Millefolium.”

“Duality,” by artist Giuseppe Palumbo, was one of 10 sculptures installed as part of the revolving exhibition at the Newport Beach Civic Center. Sculptures were installed last week and will remain for two years. (Courtesy of the city of Newport Beach)

Members of the city’s Arts Commission approved the sculptures in March, and City Council ratified the decision in April.

The sculptures were installed last week and will be on display for two years. Artists are granted an honorarium for display of their works and will be required to perform maintenance on them as necessary.

Catherine Daley’s “Millefolium,” which was installed with nine other sculptures last week near the Newport Beach Civic Center. (Courtesy of the city of Newport Beach)

The dedication will be held as a celebration in tandem with the one-day arts exhibition, which will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Entry and parking are free, and the event will include children’s activities, food and music. Artists will be present to discuss and sell their works, including oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, charcoal, pen and ink, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

About 20% of each sale is earmarked for the Newport Beach Arts Foundation.

The Newport Beach Civic Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive.