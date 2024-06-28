Around Town: Tickets on sale now for O.C. Fair, which runs July 19 through Aug. 18

The theme for this year’s O.C. Fair is “Always a Good Time!” It will open at the OC Fair & Event Center on Friday, July 19 and close Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Orange County Fair returns this month and the required advance tickets are on sale now.

This year’s theme is “Always a Good Time!” The fair will open at the OC Fair & Event Center on Friday, July 19 and close Thursday, Aug. 18.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. General admission on Wednesday and Thursday is $13. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it’s $15. Seniors 60 and older as well as children ages 6 through 12 can get into the fair for $9 every day. There is no charge for kids 5 years and under. Parking is $15 for cars and motorcycles, $30 for buses and limos.

Those looking for a deal might want to consider the fair’s Every Day Passports, which will provide access to the fair any day or every day for $60, while supplies last. Carnival tickets and wristbands can be purchased online in advance until opening day at discounted prices. The $5 Taste of Fair will be offered every day until 4 p.m., when fairgoers can enjoy taste-size portions of foods for $5 each.

The fairgrounds are located at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets can be purchased at ocfair.com.

The live music shows scheduled for the Pacific Amphitheatre, the Hangar and Action Sports Arena are on sale now, with some already selling out. Shows start July 9 and run through Sept. 14. More information on the shows can be found at ocfair.com/entertainment.

Caltrans to do work on Pacific Coast Highway

The California Department of Transportation has announced traffic closures next week related to construction on Pacific Coast Highway. Closures will be in the northbound right lane between Jamboree Road to Bayside Drive and the southbound right lane between Bayside Drive to Jamboree Road. The closures will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1 through July 3.

Speak Up Newport to discuss sea level rise

Speak Up Newport announced Friday that its next panel will be on how sea level rise is expected to affect Newport Beach, featuring Don Schmitz from Smart Coast California. The discussion will be held at the Civic Center Community Room on July 10.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. and be simulcast on Zoom. Registration is required for the Zoom cast, but not to attend the meeting in person. For more information, visit speakupnewport.com/sea-level-rise-2024.