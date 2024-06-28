Man arrested for hit-and-run crash in Laguna Beach that injured 7; another suspect still at large

Laguna Beach police said that an officer spotted two cars speeding westbound on Laguna Canyon Road at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday. One of them struck an uninvolved vehicle, resulting in injuries to seven.

One suspect has been arrested in a traffic collision that shut down eastbound traffic lanes on Laguna Canyon Road for at least an hour Wednesday night, according to law enforcement officials.

An officer was patrolling eastbound on Laguna Canyon Road at Canyon Acres Drive when he spotted a black Mercedes and a white BMW speeding westbound, authorities said in a news release issued Thursday.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and attempted to catch up to the vehicles, but one of the speeding cars struck an uninvolved vehicle that caused it to cross the center median and collide head-on with other traffic.

Both suspect vehicles fled the scene, officials said.

Police secured the area and fire personnel administered first aid. Four people were transported to a trauma hospital and three others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The department later identified the Mercedes and learned it was registered to a Fullerton resident.

Fullerton police officers located the damaged vehicle and arrested Rajvir Mann on “various” charges,” according to the news release, including felony hit-and-run.

Court and jail records do not indicate if Mann remains in custody or the date he was expected to be arraigned, but court records do indicate he has faced previous infractions, as recently as February of this year, for running a red light. He was also previously found guilty by a court for traveling at unsafe speeds for an October 2023 incident.

Police are still searching for the driver of the white BMW. Those with any information on the collision are being asked to call (949) 497-0701.