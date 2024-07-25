Laguna Beach marine safety chief to retire, successor appointed

Kai Bond, center, seen during lifeguard tryouts at Main Beach in 2022, has been appointed to serve as Laguna Beach’s marine safety chief following the retirement of Kevin Snow.

After rising through the ranks to become the head of the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department, Kevin Snow has determined the time has come to pass the baton.

Snow has announced his plan to retire as the department’s chief next month, city officials announced on Wednesday. His last day will be Aug. 18.

“I am immensely proud of my career with the Marine Safety Department and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Laguna Beach community,” Snow said. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated and professional captains, marine safety officers and lifeguards.”

Snow worked within the department for 44 years, beginning as a rookie ocean lifeguard in 1981. He moved up through the various lifeguard classifications, becoming an officer, lieutenant and captain, before being promoted to his current post in 2009.

Some of the more recent developments during Snow’s tenure included implementing beach protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, overseeing operations along all of the city’s coastline after the acquisition of South Laguna beaches from the county, and the return of the city’s rescue vessel program.

“Kevin Snow has been an exemplary leader and a cornerstone of our marine safety team,” Mayor Sue Kempf said. “His dedication and professionalism have not only safeguarded our beaches but also inspired his team to uphold the highest standards of lifeguarding.”

City Manager Dave Kiff announced the appointment of Marine Safety Capt. Kai Bond as Snow’s successor to lead the department. The move repeats history, as Snow was promoted to department head by then City Manager Ken Frank following the retirement of former Marine Safety Chief Mark Klosterman.

“Kai Bond has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership over nearly three decades with the marine safety department,” Kiff said. “His extensive experience and deep-rooted commitment to the safety of our community and beachgoers make him the ideal choice for marine safety chief.”

Bond, who will step into his new role of leadership on Aug. 5, said he was “deeply honored” by the appointment.

“I look forward to leading our dedicated lifeguards and ensuring that our beaches remain safe and welcoming for all visitors,” Bond said. “Chief Snow has been an incredible leader and a mentor, and we have greatly benefited from his leadership over the last 40-plus years.”

No stranger to the Laguna Beach surfline, Bond had been around the city’s marine safety team since joining the junior lifeguards program at the age of 8. He has worked for the department for 29 years.

A Laguna Beach native, Bond now lives in nearby Laguna Hills with his wife, Tanya, and their two daughters.