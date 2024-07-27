First responders prep RVs for Motorhome Madness at the O.C. fairgrounds

Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano looks over an RV Thursday with City Councilman Manuel Chavez and Emily Aguilara from Save Our Youth.

Professionally trained to traverse obstacle courses for emergency fleets, perform strategic PIT maneuvers and expertly steer massive fire engines loaded with equipment, water and personnel, most first responders know their way around a vehicle.

But in a special event at the Orange County fairgrounds, firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — and the seasoned chiefs who lead them — will toss their proverbial safety manuals out the window as they smash, crash and trash their way to victory.

A three-night demolition derby comes careening into the fairgrounds’ Action Sports Arena July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, as area public safety personnel compete for a spot in the winners’ circle and for the benefit of Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).

First responders battle it out during the Motorhome Madness demolition derby at the Orange County Fair in 2022. (File Photo)

Some will ride in an 8-track course, attempting to avoid collision until only one vehicle remains on the track. A special Motorhome Madness event features fire and police chiefs at the helm of reconditioned RVs specially decorated for the occasion.

Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence — who will be competing for the third year in a row, after winning an audience favorite award last year for his K-9 themed RV — said the chaotic arena looks like a scene taken right out of a “Mad Max” movie.

“People are going wild and cheering, blue and white smoke billowing from my engine, my circa 1980s motor home slowly creeping into the arena as they announce my arrival,” Lawrence explained via email.

“It’s as though I am a Roman gladiator riding my metallic beast into battle at the Coliseum.”

Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence gives two thumbs’ up behind the wheel of his K-9 themed RV at Motorhome Madness in 2023. (Courtesy of Dan Stefano)

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Chief Dan Stefano began participating in the fundraising event eight years ago, when admittance was opened to fire personnel. In 2023, he placed second after his temporarily stalled RV led to a technical win by Orange Police Chief Dan Adams.

This year, his motor home will be decorated by student members of Costa Mesa nonprofit Save Our Youth (SOY), which provides programs and scholarships for at-risk and low-income students in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

SOY students accompanied by mentor and Costa Mesa City Councilman Manuel Chavez on Thursday met with Stefano at the yard, where the motor home was getting built out for the event, to discuss designs for the bright red behemoth.

“It’s like a bumper car on steroids,” he said of the stripped-out motor home. “You’re trying to take out the other vehicles, but you do it by backing up. You can’t do it head on because you’ll collapse the radiator. The minute the RV doesn’t run or the back portion of the RV is too compromised, you’re out.”

A pile of wreckage is all that remains after a Motorhome Madness demolition derby at the O.C. fairgrounds in 2023. (Courtesy of Dan Stefano)

This year, Stefano will have his cross-hairs set on Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes and Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy, both participating for the first time.

But aside from the competitive aspect of the derbies, Stefano said the annual events are great ways for first responders to bond with one another and forge connections with the local community, all for a good cause.

Ahead of the July 31 kickoff, participating first responders took a tour of CHOC to connect directly with the child patients of the programs that will benefit from the fundraiser.

Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence, left, and Fire Chief Dan Sefano pose with trophies after a bit of friendly rivalry at the 2023 Motorhome Madness demolition derby, benefiting CHOC. (Courtesy of Dan Stefano)

“It was incredible to engage with those kids and their families,” he said. “This is so great, particularly for public safety [employees], just connecting with the community and showing the human side of what we do. I think that’s what drives people.”

Lawrence, who said he enjoys the friendly cross-agency rivalry, called Motorhome Madness one of the most unique philanthropic endeavors he’s ever been involved in.

“It is such a wonderful opportunity to give back and work with my peers and local businesses that are as passionate about raising funds for the children as I am,” he added.

Doors open at 6:30, and the show begins at 7:30 each night. All proceeds benefit CHOC and include free same-day admission to the O.C. Fair. To purchase tickets or donate directly to the cause, visit raiseup.choc.org/derby.