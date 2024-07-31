Linda Ronstadt tribute band pays homage to the artist in evening concert called ‘joyous, wonderful’

Shannon Rae and Kevin Ryan perform Linda Ronstadt songs for 250 fans at OASIS Senior Center Friday during the Linda Ronstadt Revival concert.

Beach chairs, blankets and picnic baskets filled the courtyard of OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar Friday night as attendees gathered for the sold out Linda Ronstadt Revival Tribute concert.

Attendees enjoyed the Linda Ronstadt Revival concert held Friday night at OASIS Senior Center. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach residents Dan and Pat Salceda chose to celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary along with about 250 other Linda Ronstadt fans enjoying the music of the icon who first made a name for herself in the mid-1960s as the lead singer of the Stone Poneys before launching her decades-long solo career that ended in 2009.

Pat and Dan Salceda celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary Friday night at the Linda Ronstadt Revival concert hosted by OASIS Senior Center. (Susan Hoffman)

“I splurged on a big anniversary night,” chuckled Dan Salceda, who recalled seeing Ronstadt in person in 1969 at the Whiskey A Go Go. “Linda Ronstadt is our favorite. She sings from the heart,” he said.

Another pair of Ronstadt fans, George and Sandy McMullen, drove from La Palma to join friend Walt Howald, a longtime active member of the community and Friends of OASIS board member.

“We really appreciate these concerts between Friends of OASIS and the city,” said Howald. “It’s a great social opportunity for seniors to come and enjoy the courtyard at a perfect time of year.”

The Linda Ronstadt Revival concert drew 250 fans Friday night at OASIS Senior Center. (Susan Hoffman)

On hand to kick off the concert was Newport Beach resident Brian Beirne, “Mr. Rock N’ Roll” himself, who appeared on stage to introduce the Linda Ronstadt Revival Tribute band featuring Shannon Rae, performing music of the legendary artist backed by a seven-piece band.

“Mr. Rock N’ Roll,” K-EARTH 101’s Brian Beirne, introduced the Linda Ronstadt Revival band Friday night at OASIS Senior Center. (Susan Hoffman)

Beirne told the Daily Pilot he had approached OASIS about bringing in entertainment when the new facility opened in 2010.

In summing up the night, Dan Salceda said, ”It was joyous, just fun, just wonderful.”