Around Town: Designer of Beatles’ iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover to appear at OC Fair Saturday

Grammy Award-winning art director and designer John Kosh — creator of the renowned Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover, along with the Eagles’ “Hotel California” and ELO’s “Out of the Blue” — makes a special Orange County appearance Saturday.

Kosh will sign limited-edition album covers at the OC Fair’s “Art of Music Experience ” exhibit, now in its second year inside the Costa Mesa fairgrounds’ Huntington Beach Building, starting at 5 p.m.

Beginning his career in London in the 1960s, as creative director for Apple Records, Kosh attended the Beatles’s last rooftop concert in 1969 before heading out to Los Angeles, where he would create the logo for the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Jimmy Buffett and countless others.

Prints and vinyl records will be available for purchase on site at the Art of Music Experience’s Fingerprints Music pop up. For more on the artist, visit koshdesign.com.

County’s draft Climate Action Plan ready for public review

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced Friday the publication of the county’s draft Climate Action Plan, starting a 20-day public review period before the plan goes before the Board of Supervisors in September.

“Orange County’s first ever Climate Action Plan outlines our strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the significant carbon footprint from the County operation of three landfills, nearly 19,000 employees, more than 800 facilities, and 3,000 vehicle fleet. The draft plan outlines measures for a resilient future through waste reduction, improved air quality, accessible and clean water, and expanded tree canopies countywide. Additionally, the plan reimagines our infrastructure and transportation systems to better protect our natural resources, beaches, parks and open spaces for future generations,” Foley stated.

Foley urged the public to study the document, provide feedback and attend a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the County Administrative South Building, 400 West Civic Center Dr., Santa Ana. Comments must be made by Sept. 21. They can be emailed to GreenOC@ocwr.ocgov.com or mailed to Orange County Office of Sustainability, Attn: OCWR/Tara Tisopulos, 601 N. Ross Street, 5th Floor, Santa Ana, 92701.

Hibiscus, plumeria show coming to Sherman

The Southern California Hibiscus Society and the South Coast Plumeria Society will put on a colorful show at Sherman Library & Gardens the weekend of Aug. 24 and 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Experts from both plant societies will be available throughout the weekend to give advice and share information, including talks and demonstrations. Vendors will be selling a wide range of plants and supplies to those interested in these tropical plants. Admission is free for garden members; $5 for nonmembers.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.