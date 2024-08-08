Advertisement
Take a tour of the Narwahl, an active U.S. Coast Guard cutter docked at Corona del Mar Saturday

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter patrols the Southern California coast.
(Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
The U.S. Coast Guard invites the public to tour the Narwahl, an 87-foot cutter, and learn what it’s like to live and serve aboard the vessel on Saturday in Corona del Mar.

The event will be hosted at the Coast Guard’s station in Newport Harbor, 1911Bayside Drive. Guided tours of the Narwahl are scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Narwahl is an 87-foot cutter patrolling the waters off Southern California.
(Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)
When the 87-foot cutter it isn’t responding to emergencies along Southern California’s Coast, it conducts inspections and patrols, Coast guard officials said in a news release. The vessel’s commanding officer, Capt. Annabella Farabaugh, will be on hand to talk to visitors about what it’s like to serve at sea and share insights from her career in the military.

Members of the public can also learn about volunteer opportunities with the Coast Guard.

Saturday’s event was put together with support from the military branch’s Auxillary Division 6, which is made up of over 200 uniformed volunteers in six flotillas serving Dana Point, Newport Beach, Orange Coast, Huntington Harbor, Seal Beach and North Orange County.

Street parking will be limited, so visitors are advised to arrive early to ensure a spot on a tour.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

