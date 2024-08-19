Tow truck driver seriously injured in Costa Mesa freeway crash

A black sedan involved in the crash Monday morning was reported moving at high speeds when it struck a tow truck driver who was out of the truck, causing major injuries including the loss of his left leg, the California Highway Patrol said.

A tow truck driver reportedly lost his left leg when a sedan reportedly driven at a high rate of speed crashed into his tow truck during a multi-vehicle collision in Costa Mesa early Monday morning.

The first report to the California Highway Patrol was at 2:30 a.m. about a two-door sedan hitting the right shoulder wall on the northbound Costa Mesa (55) Freeway just south of the San Diego (405) Freeway. A passenger was reported on the ground with an injured arm.

A black sedan involved in the crash was reported moving at high speeds when it crashed into a tow truck driver who was out of the truck, causing major injuries including the loss of his left leg, the CHP said.

Advertisement

It was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many of the vehicles in the area were stopped so occupants could render aid.

A SigAlert was issued at 3:09 a.m. for the northbound Costa Mesa Freeway just south of the San Diego Freeway, the transition from the northbound 55 to the northbound 405 and the Paularino Avenue on-ramp. The on-ramp was reopened at 5:22 a.m.