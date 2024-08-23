Blitzen’s Baddies aim for stong finish to 2024 Newport Yacht Club’s racing season

Spencer Buchanan, from left, boat owner Brett Scott and Adam Bradley rig the Blitzen on Friday in preparation of the Long Point Yacht race from Newport Harbor to Catalina and back.

Challenges confronted the crew of the Blitzen from day one in their inaugural year competing in the Newport Harbor Yacht Club’s racing season. Their Halyard broke during the opening day race in May, sending the wind-catching kite propelling their boat from Long Beach Harbor to Newport Pier tumbling into the ocean.

“There was no hesitation between this team,” Blitzen’s owner Brett Scott said. “Everyone grabbed the kite and in 20 seconds it was up and flying again.”

She has been sailing since she was 5. But her first year at the head of a team has taught her a lot about managing schedules, the personalities aboard the boat and finances, she said.

“Whenever something breaks it adds up, so I’m definitely not doing this for the money,” Scott said with a laugh. “Don’t take investment advice from me. But we’ve really bonded as a team, and I think that’s our greatest achievement.”

There were plenty of smirks, side-eye and playful jabs as she and the crew rigged the Blitzen Friday in preparation of Long Point Race week. The three-day race is the last competitive event of the yacht club’s season.

The first leg starts in Newport Harbor and ends at Catalina Island. Boats then sail to the opposite end of the island and back on day two before returning to Newport Harbor on day three.

The crew of the Blitzen prepares the boat Friday ahead of the Long Point Yacht Race. (Eric Licas)

Blitzen’s Baddies, as the crew refers to themselves on Instagram, are all experienced sailors and were optimistic about finishing strong in their first season as a team. They’ve had some success this summer, including third-, second- and first-place finishes in their class during the three days of Long Beach Racing Week in June.

“We keep getting better,” Scott said.

Crew member Tyler Macdonald said the hardest part about the season has been “dealing with Adam and Spencer,” drawing laughs from Adam Bradley, Spencer Buchanan and the rest of the team aboard the Blitzen on Friday. Teammate Matt Whitfield said the real challenge of each race lies in “the hangover afterwards.” Coincidentally, he said his favorite activity while sailing is when they crack open some beer mid-journey.

There’s no shortage of banter aboard the Blitzen. And the irreverent sense of humor of her crew is half the reason Scoot chose to have them aboard.

She grew up in Reno and traveled to Newport Beach every summer as a child to sail with her family. She fell in love with both the ocean and the tavern-style warmth of the community that welcomed her into the sport.

Boat owner Brett Scott, right, and crew member Scott Buchanan pose for photos Friday with the Blitzen ahead of the Long Point Yacht Race. (Eric Licas)

Her father, Bart Scott, said he wasn’t surprised to see her move to Newport Beach. He’s proud to see her fulfill her lifelong dream of owning a boat and fielding a racing team. And although she has a sense of humor, she runs a tight ship and commands the respect of her crew.

“Once we all come together on what a problem is there’s not a lot of back and forth or arguing,” Scott said. “They all just recognize what we each need to do and get it done.”

After Long Point, Blitzen’s Baddies plan on participating in small casual races while preparing for next season. They hope to compete in the Transpacific Yacht Race from San Pedro to Honolulu next July.