Pedestrian killed in predawn collision on Laguna Canyon Road Thursday
A 33-year-old pedestrian sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Laguna Beach Thursday.
The collision happened about 5 a.m. in the 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road, south of the 73 toll road and just east of Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, police said.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was crossing Laguna Canyon Road before sunrise outside of a crosswalk toward a shelter for transients when he was struck by the car, police said.
