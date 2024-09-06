Around Town: Lobster Festival is this weekend in Fountain Valley

Crowds enjoy fresh live Maine lobster at the Original Lobster Festival held at Fountain Valley Sports Park. The event returns this weekend.

The 28th annual Original Lobster Festival takes place this weekend at Fountain Valley Sports Park, featuring fresh live Maine lobster that will be flown in and cooked up.

Organizers promise dancing, arts and crafts, activities for the kids, carnival rides, a karaoke lounge and more. All the details, including hours and ticket information, can be found at originallobsterfestival.com.

‘Tchaikovsky Spectacular’ Saturday night in Irvine Great Park

Fireworks are sure to boom Saturday night when the Pacific Symphony will present its “Tchaikovsky Spectacular” at 8 p.m. in Irvine Great Park, 8000 Great Park Blvd. Carl St.Clair conducts.

Among the works that will be performed is Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, featuring young American violinist Aubree Oliverson. Admission ranges from $43 to $225. General parking is included in the price of the tickets, which can be ordered at pacificsymphony.ticketspice.com.

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. and Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsoring a candidates’ forum for the upcoming Newport Beach City Council election. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the OASIS Senior Center.

The six qualified City Council candidates have indicated they plan to participate. They are Michelle Barto and Nancy Scarbrough (District 1), incumbent Noah Blom and Jeff Herdman (District 5) and Miles Patricola and Sara Weber (District 7). The hosts of “Good Morning Newport,” Riley Hayes and Alex Crawford, will moderate.

All local residents and business owners are invited to attend the forum, which will focus on issues that affect Corona del Mar residents, according to organizers. A reception with the candidates will be held in the center’s courtyard beginning at 5:30, then attendees will move into the OASIS auditorium for a moderated question-and-answer forum.

There is no charge to attend. The OASIS Senior Center is located at 801 Narcissus Ave. Visit CdMRA.org to register.

The Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a City Council candidates forum on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The forum takes place at the Huntington Beach Senior Center, beginning at 6 p.m. It is free to attend, but those interested must pre-register at HBChamber.com.

Eight candidates are vying for three available City Council seats in Surf City this fall.

For more information, contact Tina Figarsky at tfigarsky@hbcoc.com or (714) 536-8888, ext. 703.

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club is co-sponsoring a one-day Volunteer Summit to support local and national Democratic candidates who will represent voters in Newport Beach and its surrounding communities.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar. The morning program will run from 10 a.m. to noon and will repeat from 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served between the two sessions.

Speakers will include state Sen. Dave Min, Democratic candidate for the 47th Congressional District; state Sen. Josh Newman, Democratic candidate for the 37th state Senate District and Ada Briceno, chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.

Volunteer breakout-workshops follow the speakers’ program. Workshops offer training in phone banking, text banking, postcard writing and other tasks.

Admission is free to local voters. Attendees must register to attend no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept.13 at NBWDC.org.

Golden West College launches tuition-free certified nurse assistant program

Golden West College is launching a new Certified Nurse Assistant program this fall.

The tuition-free program has been approved by the California Department of Public Health. The first cohort will be 25 students for the noncredit program, preparing students to work as entry-level healthcare workers at places like hospitals, long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers.

The 16-week program consists of 60 theory hours and 100 clinical hours, including hands-on clinical training. Students can complete the program within one semester and then take an exam to become licensed certified nurse assistants.

Golden West College is building an interest list for the colors next spring. For more information, visit goldenwestcollege.edu/noncredit/certified-nurse-assistant.

Eco Expo to put spotlight on environment

Costa Mesa Sanitary District is hosting its third annual Eco Expo on Wednesday, Sept.18. The event will be held at CMSD headquarters, 290 Paularino Ave., Costa Mesa, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to play an essential role in protecting the environment by reusing products, recycling organic waste and using nontoxic ingredients for homemade cleaning supplies.

To make a reservation to attend visit cmsdca.gov/events.