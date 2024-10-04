8 days, 112 movies: Newport Beach Film Festival is poised to celebrate 25 years

Todd Quartararo and Gregg Schwenk saw a deep well of untapped potential when they decided to put on the first Newport Beach Film Festival 25 years ago. Coastal Orange County boasts a wealth of fine dining and amenities, often set against some of the most inspiring scenic views on the West Coast. And many people who work in the film industry and serve on awards panels have homes in and around Newport Beach.

But they never predicted it would grow into one of the largest celebrations of cinema in California. And they still don’t take anything for granted.

“I still have those first-year jitters, and I think it’s healthy,” Quartararo said. “I would stand out on opening night, I remember this clear as day, standing out on the red carpet going, ‘I hope somebody shows up.’ And I still have that feeling. I have that feeling of younger me 25 years ago, and I think it keeps us on our toes.”

He said that when they started out they were hardly noticed and couldn’t attract a first-run film. This year, the opening night of the Newport Beach Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 17, hosts the world premiere of “Old Guy,” a comedy starring Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz. Over the years the guest list has included names like Tony Hawk, William Shatner, Adam Sandler and Terry Crews, not to mention the recipient of this year’s Icon Award and the face of countless memes, Nicolas Cage.

Movie buffs will have 112 films to choose from screening over eight days for the Newport Beach Film Festival. (Courtesy of the Newport Beach Film Festival)

Well over 50,000 people are expected to flock to Newport Beach to attend the festival, which runs through Oct. 24. They’ll have their pick of 112 films of practically every genre: the culinary arts, action sports, history and world events, fashion, architecture and more.

Highlighted works this year include “Nightbitch,” an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s novel about an artist who takes a break in her career to become a stay-at-home mom and then finds herself regressing into an animal-like state while trapped in a cage of domestic life. “The End,” starring Tilda Swinton, tells the story of a family living in a bunker two decades after an apocalypse. “Lost and Found in Cleveland” is a 24-hour slice of life of five people whose paths cross when an antique appraisal show comes to town.

“We’re building this for everyone to participate,” Schwenk said. “Whether you want to watch one of our great culinary docs or maybe one of our architecture and design films or come out to one of our international showcase celebrations, all of these things are open to the public ... everyone’s on the VIP list.”

Orange County stories and talent have a major presence at the festival. The documentary “The Wedge” shares firsthand accounts of people who have experienced the ferocity of Newport Beach’s world-renowned surf spot. A 35-minute short, “SoCal Snowy Owl” captures the excitement of the local birding and wildlife community after a rare arctic species somehow wound up in Cypress.

Attendees at the 2021 Newport Beach Film Festival. (Courtesy of the Newport Beach Film Festival)

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Regal Edwards Big Newport will screen one collection of films by Cal State Fullerton students and another from filmmakers at Cal State Long Beach. Those are followed by two other showcases of work from Saddleback College and Orange Coast College on Sunday, Oct. 20. Meanwhile, the Lot theater will feature a compilation of shorts made in California all weekend.

Cinema goers interested in breaking out of the domestic scene also have plenty to look forward to. The Triangle will showcase movies from Brazil and Mexico on Monday, Oct. 21, European films on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and work from China, Japan and Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“The opportunity for our community to interact with these filmmakers and creators from around the world is really special,” Schwenk said.

A total of 22 special events are scheduled over the course of the eight-day festival. Most screenings are $20 and discounts are available for students and seniors. Tickets for special events cost $50 and include screenings, live presentations from filmmakers, food and drink. To learn more, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.