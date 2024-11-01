OCTA to offer free bus rides countywide on Election Day

Orange County Transportation Authority officials announced Friday the agency will offer free rides on all fixed-route buses on Election Day Tuesday.

If you’ve filled out a voting ballot but have no way to get to a drop-off location on Election Day, fear not — the Orange County Transportation Authority is offering free bus rides all day Tuesday on 55 fixed routes countywide.

Agency officials announced Friday passengers may take advantage of free service to any destination, including county voting centers, all day long.

“Voting is what keeps our democracy strong and ensures our communities have a say in how they are represented locally, regionally and beyond,” Board Chair Tam T. Nguyen said in a statement. “OCTA is doing our part to make sure people can get to their polling place safely and comfortably.“

Chief Executive Darrell Johnson said in an interview Friday the new promotion builds upon other ridership initiatives that, for example, offer free and discounted service to youth and college students.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens pays for bus fare during 2023 trip with Councilwoman Arlis Reynolds, who went a week without driving as part of a statewide initiative. (Eric Licas)

“We’re trying to get people to have opportunities and not have transportation be a barrier,” he said. “Voting is an opportunity, part of our democratic process, and we can remove transportation as a barrier, at least for this one day.”

Transit agencies across the region and state may offer up to five fare-free days each year to encourage public transit use and help reduce congestion, while improving air quality and promoting safety and equity.

OCTA this year has hosted free ride promotions honoring Rosa Parks Day in February, Earth Day in April and Clean Air Day in October and will also offer free rides on New Year’s Eve. Johnson said the system shuttles an estimated 125,000 riders per day and typically sees increased ridership of about 2% to 5% on free-ride days.

“It’s not huge, but it is a boost for people who were maybe not going to take that ride that day,” he said.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, selected in 2023 to serve on the Transportation Authority’s Board of Directors representing the county’s Fifth District, said providing more access to voting centers is a good thing.

“There was a time when almost every neighborhood had a voting site. And now, for various reasons, voting locations have been contracted, so a lot of people have to take transportation to vote,” he said Friday. “For the people who need it, it’s great to have this free transportation.”