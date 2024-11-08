Coast Film & Music Festival invites community to connect with nature and each other in Laguna Beach

A nine-day program of events and entertainment beginning Saturday in Laguna Beach invites people to connect with nature and one another.

The sixth annual Coast Film and Music Festival runs through Nov. 17. The 15 feature films, 53 shorts, musical performances, workshops, Q&A sessions and outdoor activities scheduled across four venues during the course of the celebration focus on art and the beauty of the world around us. Many aim to promote a sense of stewardship and community among attendees.

“We’re creating an immersive experience that celebrates our connection to nature, inspires action to protect our planet, and showcases the incredible talent in adventure filmmaking and music,” co-founder Enich Harris said in a news release.

Advertisement

An aerial view of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, one of the main venues for the 2024 South Coast Film & Music Festival. (Jan Schrieber, courtesy of the Coast Film & Music Festival)

The festival kicks off Saturday evening with a screening at the Rivian South Coast Theater of “Porcelain War,” which documents the story of two Ukrainian artists who become soldiers in the wake of the Russian invasion. That’s followed up by a performance by Ukrainian pianist Leyena Antonyicq.

Opening weekend films at the South Coast Theater continue with shorts “26,000 Days” and “Explorations of Light and Sound,” along with a musical performance by the latter’s director, singer and guitarist Matt Costa, accompanied by drummer Adam Topol and multi-instrumentalist Money Mark.

On Tuesday, Hobie Surf Shop hosts its annual local’s night, featuring a set by folksy R&B outfit Iris and the Shade as well as a screening of shorts “Return to the Bering” and “The Fisherman’s Son.” The documentaries highlight big-wave surfers’ link to the ocean and desire to preserve it.

Films on Forest Avenue is a new special event on this year’s festival schedule that’s free to attend. It includes short films showcasing the talent and inspiring accomplishments of BMX trail riders, skateboarders and others. It also includes a guest speaker panel and live music from Eli Crane.

Other free events include either a hike or a yoga class on Saturday morning and a trail run with the Laguna Beach Run Club on Sunday.

More collections of shorts have been grouped into thematic showcases. The festival’s “Our Oceans” block screens on Friday and Sunday. It explores the transformative power of the sea as well as pollution, the growing frequency of toxic red tides and other issues impacting aquatic ecosystems.

The “Our Lands” block focuses on the diversity of Earth’s landscapes. “Every Day Wonders” encourages attendees to find beauty and meaning in the mundane. “Healed by Nature” explores the restorative properties of the environment. Those three short film showcases take place on Saturday.

Tickets for most feature-length screenings or short film showcases cost between $21 and $39. Day, weekend and VIP passes are also available via the festival’s website, coastfilmfestival.com.