Laguna Beach Chamber Singers mark 10 years of raising voices, lifting spirits

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers will perform in a holiday concert, “Peace on Earth,” on Saturday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach.

As the lyrics go, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and where the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers are concerned, there might be no better time for an annual concert.

Now at the end of its first decade of serenading the community, the choral group will host its holiday concert, “Peace on Earth,” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Avenue.

The performance will include holiday favorites like “Ave Maria,” “Silent Night,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while also diving into the works of renowned composers from across the ages.

“We wanted to create a concert that celebrates the joy and warmth of the holiday season and brings people together in a message of peace and unity,” said Ryan Brown, the artistic director of the group. “This program is a journey through the familiar and the new, meant to lift spirits and evoke reflection.”

Admission for the “Peace on Earth” performance is $30 for the general public, while tickets are $20 for seniors and students. For more information, visit lbchambersingers.org.

Upcoming concerts include “Handel’s Messiah,” which will feature a collaboration with Opera Laguna, on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

“Reflections: A 10-Year Anniversary Concert” is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m., and “A Mother’s Love” will take place on Saturday, May 10, at 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host both shows.

Laguna Community Concert Band and Laguna JaZz Band

Laguna Community Concert Band and Laguna JaZz Band are set to take center stage over the next couple of weeks, beginning on Friday during the local holiday kickoff festivities known as Hospitality Night.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary season, Laguna Community Concert Band will perform at 6 p.m. in the Peppertree parking lot in downtown Laguna Beach. Laguna JaZz band will follow around 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m., the jazz band will hold its holiday concert at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center.

Laguna Community Concert Band will perform its holiday concert, “Chestnuts and Cheer,” on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Artists Theatre at Laguna Beach High.

“This program includes a little something for everyone,” Jennifer Baker, assistant director of the community band, said in a release. “We chose pieces that would showcase the versatility and talent of our musicians and included classic holiday favorites from several traditions along with some surprising new arrangements. We think the audience will be delighted with the results.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band and Laguna JaZz Band performances mentioned above are free and open to the public.

Musicians are welcomed to join the Laguna Community Concert Band. Those interested in playing or looking for information about the bands can visit lagunaconcertband.com.