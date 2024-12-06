Costa Mesa council certifies election results, swears in 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens takes the oath of office during a reorganizational meeting of the City Council Thursday.

Sidestepping aspersions cast on the integrity of Orange County’s electoral process, the Costa Mesa City Council Thursday certified the results of the November election, swearing in two incumbents and two newcomers while celebrating two others leaving the dais.

Mayor John Stephens, elected at large, and Councilman Loren Gameros, who represents Council District 2, recognized their families, associates and residents for reelecting them into office.

“I want to thank constituents for having faith in me to represent them,” said Gameros, who ran unopposed. “I look forward to being there for each and every one of you through thick and thin, good and bad.”

Loren Gameros hugs cousin Chris Taylor after being sworn into a second term on the Costa Mesa City Council Thursday. (James Carbone)

Mike Buley and Jeff Pettis took the oaths of office to serve the city’s 1st and 6th council districts, respectively, taking up the mantles of outgoing members Don Harper, who did not seek reelection, and Mayor Pro Tem Jeffrey Harlan, who came up 83 votes short of a second term.

Harper, a conservative, wished his colleagues well, reflecting on often being the lone voice on a largely Democratic council, and expressed gratitude to city staff for their hard work and dedication.

Harlan said he was proud to have run a “positive, hopeful and honest campaign.”

“This is probably the last place that I want to be tonight,” he said. “But there’s no place I’d rather be. I’m not going anywhere — I will continue to serve in whatever capacity I can, and I am ever grateful to this community.”

Mayor John Stephens, right, hugs outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Jeffrey Harlan Thursday during a reorganizational meeting of the Costa Mesa City Council. (James Carbone)

The ceremonies and remarks followed a volley of accusations, delivered in public comments by Stephens’ mayoral competitor James Peters and a handful of speakers who demanded Costa Mesa’s election results be overturned.

Peters claimed a software glitch counted ballots that had been marked as having bad signatures and suggested that during a Nov. 8 bomb scare at the county registrar’s Santa Ana office, vote trends changed after two white vans dropped off ballots.

“This election is a total fraud, and it is violating all of our state laws and federal laws,” he said. “To certify a false election is a federal crime, and you know that Trump is coming into office, so you don’t want to be in his path.”

A Zoom speaker, identifying himself as Joe Acosta, echoed a similar warning.

“This is the Trump golden age,” he said, “Kash Patel is coming in as FBI director, and you’re going to be prosecuted. You know what happens when you do treason? You get hanged. So just be aware, what’s coming you can’t stop. Just wait for justice.”

Mike Buley is sworn into the Costa Mesa City Council during a special meeting Thursday, after winning the race for a contested seat in District 1. (James Carbone)

Still other speakers, even self-described conservatives, apologized for such comments and extended a welcome to both the returning and incoming council members.

Mike Buley, endorsed by the Republican Party of Orange County, thanked his family for their support in the campaign and said he planned to conduct himself with honesty and integrity.

Pettis shared how, after he unsuccessfully ran against Harlan in 2020, he began to carefully study the city and its inner workings.

“I lost and I watched. I came to the meetings and I came to understand how it works,” he said. “And that’s something I wouldn’t trade in for anything.”

Closing out remarks, Stephens praised the city and the continuing work of its leaders.

“We approach this thing with good will and a good heart. We’re trying to do what’s best for the community and will continue to do it,” he said. “And it’s the honor of my life to preside over this city and be the mayor. I’m very grateful.

Also during Thursday’s reorganizational meeting, panelists selected 4th District Councilman Manuel Chavez to serve as the city’s next mayor pro tem.