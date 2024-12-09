Man in bloody clothes leads police from Irvine to Newport Beach, surrenders after boarding boat

Police pursued the suspect into Newport Beach, where he jumped out of his vehicle, got into a kayak near the harbor and then rowed to a boat, according to an Irvine Police Department spokesman.

A 22-year old San Diego man led police in a pursuit in Orange County that began in Irvine and ended in Newport Beach Sunday after he got into a kayak and rowed to a boat in the harbor.

The Irvine Police Department received a call at about 7 a.m. regarding a man who appeared to have blood on him standing outside a vehicle near Rockefeller and Jamboree Road. When officers arrived, he jumped into the vehicle and drove away, Irvine Police Department spokesman Kyle Oldoerp told City News Service.

Police then pursued the suspect into Newport Beach, where he jumped out of the vehicle, got into a kayak near the harbor and then rowed to a boat in the marina, Oldoerp said.

Advertisement

Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol joined Irvine police and began to negotiate a surrender. The suspect eventually gave up and was taken to a hospital.

Oldoerp told CNS that the man sustained self-inflicted wounds from a razor blade, which he threw into the harbor prior to his arrest.

After being released from the hospital, the suspect would likely be facing felony evading charges, Oldoerp said.