Holiday spirit is on tap as 2 beloved local traditions return to Costa Mesa

As the holiday season swings into full gear, two beloved yuletide traditions that can only be found in Costa Mesa are fast approaching — Snoopy House at City Hall and the Orange County Model Engineers North Pole Express at Fairview Park.

City staff have been busy since early November transforming their civic headquarters into a winter wonderland display of figures depicting Snoopy and the gang, as the longstanding tradition returns with a kickoff celebration Friday and runs each evening, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 20.

City maintenance workers hang a Snoopy Hall banner on Wednesday at Costa Mesa City Hall in 2021. (File Photo)

Opening weekend includes a light-switch countdown, carolers as well as interactive performances by musical group Kids Imagine Nation. Participants can also take photos with Santa, work on their Christmas wish list at a letters to Santa station, sled down a snow hill and enjoy holiday treats.

A special sensory-friendly event takes place Monday, from 3 to 5 p.m. and with the lights turned off to prevent overstimulation. There is no sledding on weekday evenings, but live performances by area schools and organizations will take place nightly.

Costa Mesa recreation manager Monique Villasenor said the free city-hosted event pays homage to the original Snoopy House display, created in 1966 when then-Mayor Willard Jordan and his family began making Charles Schulz-themed decorations with his family members at Santa Ana Avenue home.

The city of Costa Mesa’s annual Snoopy House holiday display, seen in 2023, takes place Dec. 13 through 20. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

“Every year, people tell me stories about how they’ve done this every year with their families and they’re so happy the city’s continued it,” she said. “It’s a unique experience — we’ve got a lot of fun things jam-packed in here.”

Meanwhile, miniature rail enthusiasts have been recreating Santa’s village at the Goathill Junction Railroad in Fairview Park for their own holiday tradition, the North Pole Express, which takes place Dec. 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While free 15-minute train rides are offered to the public the third weekend of each month, this special weekend features volunteer-run train rides to a specially decorated spot amid a grove of pine trees.

Once there, kids and families can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, see princesses and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate before returning back to the station.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be just a train ride away Dec. 21 and 22 at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park. (Courtesy of Orange County Model Engineers)

“It’s loads of fun and probably one of the busiest weekends of the year,” said Orange County Model Engineer member Hank Castignetti, who said the club logged 4,244 rides over one weekend in October.

“We’ll have close to a dozen trains operating, so it’s all hands on deck. And because we’re open to the public, we have no reservations, so just come on over!”

Snoopy House is located at Costa Mesa City Hall, 77 Fair Drive. For details, visit costamesaca.gov. The Orange County Model Engineers’ Goathill Junction Railroad is located at 2480 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa. Santa appearances take place from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. with the Grinch filling in in between. For more information, visit ocmetrains.org.