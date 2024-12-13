Pageant of the Masters adds fun twist to casting call

John Connolly, left, takes Hannah Krikorian’s measurements, as Kathy Hood writes down the information during the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters casting call in January 2023 in Laguna Beach.

As the new year gets closer, the Pageant of the Masters has begun its annual recruitment of volunteers for its 2025 summer show.

The casting call, which seeks volunteers for onstage and backstage roles for the tableaux vivant show, will return to the Festival of Arts from Jan. 10 through 12.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters officials revealed the theme for the upcoming living picture production, “Gold Coast: Treasures of California,” at an annual membership meeting on Nov. 1.

“People volunteer at the Pageant of the Masters because it’s more than just being part of a production — it’s about becoming part of a family,” Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and public relations for the Festival of Arts, said in a statement. “It’s a chance to connect with the community, celebrate art and history, and contribute to a tradition that inspires thousands every year. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Participants in the casting call should expect to have their picture and measurements taken for a potential onstage part.

Backstage roles include opportunities to work in the costume, headpiece and makeup departments.

Volunteers should come by between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. A larger window will be available on Sunday, when the grounds will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. The address is 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

For the first time, the casting call will also include a Family Fun Fest, which will be part of the festivities on its final day. Those in attendance who sign up to volunteer on Sunday will receive a voucher for a free item from one of the food trucks on site.

Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Wendy. Attendees will also be able to participate in art activities, games and a last-chance sale through the Festival of Arts gift shop. Additionally, there will be a chance to view Pageant sets and take pictures.

“We hope this new addition will encourage people to come out, have fun and get involved in this unique production,” Higuchi said.