State taps builder for 15-acre ER operations center at Costa Mesa’s Fairview hospital site

The main entrance to Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa, seen in 2023.

A year after Costa Mesa officials acquiesced to the state’s plan to build a 15-acre regional emergency operations center on a corner of the 114-acre Fairview Developmental Center, a construction firm has been tapped to build the facility.

Turner Construction Co. and design-build partner DGA Architects have been awarded a $158-million contract by the state’s Department of General Services to construct a 35,000-square-foot office, storage warehouse and 120-foot communication tower on the southwest corner of the site at 2501 Harbor Blvd.

The international construction services company, which maintains a local office in Anaheim, announced the news in a Dec. 16 release.

“This project represents a significant step in enhancing the community’s resilience and readiness in times of need,” Turner Vice President and General Manager Reed McMains said. “Our team is committed to bringing our expertise and dedication to every phase of this endeavor, ensuring it meets the highest standards of quality and functionality.”

Once completed, the state-run emergency operations center will allow California’s Office of Emergency Services to coordinate resources to support 226 incorporated cities in 11 Southern California counties in the event of an emergency and serve as training grounds for disaster response efforts.

The center will serve as a backup to a larger State Operations Center in the city of Mather, near Sacramento. A helipad initially proposed for the former hospital site was removed, after city officials expressed concerns over the potential noise impacts.

Although it’s unclear when build-out of the 15-acre section will begin, Turner estimates construction could wrap by mid-2027, according to the release.

The remaining acreage of the now-decommissioned state hospital will be developed into a housing opportunity site that could sustain up to 2,300 residential units in a “walkable residential village” with affordable units for low-income families.

City officials have been seeking community input through a series of workshops held in the past year, as well as an online survey that garnered 719 responses from local residents and stakeholders.

Survey results reported in November indicated about 40.2% of respondents favored a land use configuration comprising 2,300 units and a combined 14.1 acres of open space with 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

Other scenarios, which featured more units with higher densities, less open space and multiple access roads were less favored, according to the results. Respondents said parks and open space, along with public amenities and a mix of housing types were priorities for them.

About 65% of those who participated in the survey determined that, with a 2,300-unit configuration, about 920 units — the same ratio identified in the housing element of the city’s general plan — should be designated for low- and very-low income tenants.

The public survey was available in July and August, online and in print, in English and Spanish. City officials estimate that approximately 94% of participants were Costa Mesa residents, with 65% identifying themselves as homeowners and 24% as renters.