Around Town: Talk on Randall Reserve set for Sunday at Costa Mesa Historical Society

The Randall Preserve on the land formerly known as the Banning Ranch will be the topic Sunday of a talk at the Costa Mesa Historical Society.

Those interested in learning more about the ecologically rich Randall Preserve (formerly Banning Ranch) and the importance of preserving coastal areas of historical significance are invited to a talk Sunday at 2 p.m. at Costa Mesa’s Norma Hertzog Community Center.

Paul Waggoner of the nonprofit Coastal Corridor Alliance will speak on the transformation of the local coastal landscape, from prehistoric times to the present day, focusing on the 387-acre former oil field, its unique ecology and diverse wildlife and the grassroots effort that led to its preservation.

The discussion is hosted by the Costa Mesa Historical Society , in conjunction with the annual installment of its Board of Directors and officers for 2025. The Community Center is located at 1845 Park Ave. in Costa Mesa. RSVP costamesahistory.org/topics/events .

Advertisement

Screening of ‘The Philadelphia Eleven’ at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church Sunday

The public is invited to a special screening Sunday of “ The Philadelphia Eleven ,” a documentary that tells the story of the first group of women ordained in the Episcopal Church in 1974, at 6 p.m. at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Irvine.

The feature-length film by Margo Guernsey and Nikki Bramley explores the “stained-glass ceiling” that had existed in the Christian Church and persists today. It features the lives of the women who succeeded in transforming an institution despite threats to their personal safety and the risk of rejection by their church.

Sunday’s screening is free, but donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews is located at 4400 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine. For more visit standrewsirvine.org .

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson talks about space voyages at Beckman Center Wednesday

Tracy Dyson, a former UC Irvine postdoctoral scholar who completed three voyages in space, will share her experiences in a lecture at the Arnold & Mabel Beckman Center of National Academies of Sciences & Engineering, adjacent to the UC Irvine campus, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Dyson traveled aboard the space shuttle Endeavor in 2007 and served two six-month stints on the International Space Station in 2010 and 2024. Hosted by AirUCI Institute, the event is free and open to the public with auditorium seating on a first-come, first-served basis and livestreaming in overflow rooms.

The Beckman Center is located at 100 Academy Way in Irvine. For more, contact Melissa Sweet at (949) 824-2628 or msweet@uci.edu.

Camellia Week will bloom at Sherman Library & Gardens

Sherman Library & Gardens is gearing up for the return of the much-anticipated Camellia Week , from Jan. 20 to 24, featuring tours and demonstrations centered around the camellia, its care, varieties and cultural traditions associated with the flowering plant.

Camellia Week at Sherman Gardens returns Jan. 20 through 24 with demonstrations on flower arranging and camellia tea. (Courtesy of Sherman Library & Gardens)

Activities include a “Tea 101” talk with tea sommelier Lan Pham Zentil, founder of Jadetiger Tea, on Jan. 22, from 11 a.m., a discussion and demonstration on how to incorporate camellia blooms into beautiful flower arrangements on Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon, and a Camellia Collection tour on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. led by Sherman horticulturalist Carol Younger that will showcase 120 varieties at the Corona del Mar botanical garden.

For more information and to register for sessions, visit thesherman.org . Follow FOA on social media at @FestivalPageant.

Laguna Playhouse to host Comedy Night

A funny lineup will be in store Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., when Laguna Playhouse presents “Comedy Night at the Playhouse,” hosted by producer/actor/comedian Mark Christopher Lawrence and featuring Trenton Davis, the SHOW with Adam & Sean, and Alex Duong.

Tickets range from $44 to $54 and can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. The box office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. and until showtime on performance days.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

New Laguna Ocean Foundation merchandise available

The nonprofit Laguna Ocean Foundation, a group dedicated to promoting sustainable ocean ecosystems along the Laguna coast, is celebrating the new year with the launch of its own merch store , featuring specially designed hats and apparel, bags, totes and drinkware.

All proceeds support the foundation’s mission to protect and restore marine habitats and coastal ecosystems through conservation science, education and community engagement. To learn more, visit lagunaoceanfoundation.org .

Laguna Beach hotels offer accommodations for CA fire evacuees

The tourism organization Visit Laguna Beach is working with area hotels and partners to offer discounted accommodations for residents displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate by recent wildfires through Jan. 15.

Offerings include room discounts ranging from 25% to 50%, waived parking, amenities and pet fees. Participating businesses include the Ranch at Laguna Beach , Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach , Seven4One and Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP , Hotel Joaquin , Capri Laguna , Casa Loma Beach Hotel and Pacific Edge Hotel .

For details, see visitlagunabeach.com .

Festival of Arts Foundation grant applications available Feb. 1

Laguna Beach’s Festival of the Arts (FOA) Foundation is pleased to announce applications for its 2025 Art Grants will be available beginning Feb. 1 for nonprofit organizations with programs that champion the arts in and around the city.

FOA was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts in the Laguna Beach area and created a grant program dedicated to empowering local nonprofits that enrich the community through the arts.