Orange County seeks watchdogs to hold government accountable as members of the Grand Jury

Civic-minded members of the community interested in holding their leaders and institutions accountable have until Friday, Jan. 17, to apply for a seat on the Superior Court of Orange County’s Grand Jury.

The 19 members of the watchdog panel are tasked with investigating misconduct by public officials or issues touching on practically any aspect of county and city government. Reports they’ve conducted over the past year have examined the integrity of the 2024 election, local law enforcement’s handling of calls involving people with mental health conditions and the use of artificial intelligence in schools.

Grand jurors serve for one fiscal year, from July 1 through June 30. The position is a full-time commitment, with members meeting five days a week at the Central Justice Center, 700 W. Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana, and occasionally outside of regular business hours. Their duties may also send them into the field to tour public facilities like animal shelters, schools, homeless shelters, jails and critical infrastructure sites.

The position offers $1,000 monthly, so applicants typically don’t sign up for all that work for the money. But their efforts have the potential to improve the lives of Orange County’s 3.1 million residents by shining a light on some of the most important issues they face.

“Any person can be considered an excellent candidate,” Orange County Superior Court spokesman Kostas Kalaitzidis said. “The Grand Jury should have a wide variety of people representing different life experiences.”

Applicants must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and need to have lived in Orange County for at least a year. They must also submit to a background check and have their signature verified by a notary.

Other qualities of strong candidates listed on the Superior Court’s website include:



A general knowledge of the functions, authorities and responsibilities of the county and city governments and other civil entities;

Research abilities, including complex reading capabilities, background in accessing/analyzing facts and report writing;

Substantial background in group/committee work;

Respect and objectivity concerning the positions and views of others.

During the selection process, up to 90 potential jurors are selected for interview by a committee of sitting judges presiding over Orange County’s courtrooms. They narrow the field down to 30 names. Those get written down and placed in a box. The 19 that are randomly drawn become the members of the new Grand Jury, while the others may be called upon to serve as alternates.

Applicants who apply by the deadline are invited to an orientation session on Feb. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. at the courthouse in Santa Ana. Interviews with judges from the selection committee run from March 24 through April 11.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified May 8, and the drawing to select the grand jury’s 19 members happens May 16. They’re formally sworn in on July 1, if everything goes according to schedule.

“Serving on the Grand Jury has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” a member of the 2024-25 Grand Jury member told Superior Court officials in a statement.

Those interested can apply online at ocsuperiorcourt.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/50/group/249/create/989. People can also print out a physical application and submit it to the court’s executive officer, David H. Yamasaki, at 700 Civic Center Drive West, P. O. Box 1970, Santa Ana 92701.