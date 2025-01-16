Man charged with sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Newport Beach

Siamack Yaghobi’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

A 34-year-old man convicted of attacking a girlfriend was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in Newport Beach.

Siamack Reza Yaghobi was charged with assault with the intent to commit a sex offense in a burglary, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim and oral copulation of an unconscious victim, all felonies. He is accused of attacking the woman on Jan. 6.

Details of the Newport Beach attack were not immediately available as police and prosecutors did not immediately return messages.

Advertisement

Yaghobi pleaded guilty July 17, 2023, to a felony count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Two other counts of the same crime were dismissed.

Yaghobi was sentenced to 274 days in jail, or time already served in the case, and ordered to participate in a batterers’ treatment program. He was placed on three years of formal probation but had repeated alleged violations of probation and was later sentenced to two years behind bars in April of last year and given credit at the time for 872 days behind bars.

Yaghobi admitted he had assaulted his girlfriend with a glass candlestick in Irvine. The victim alleged that he choked her five times and punched her, probation officials said.

In a probation violation petition filed in November 2023, it was reported that he had participated poorly in the batterers’ program and had been arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies that month on suspicion of attempted rape, spousal assault with prior convictions and penetration with a foreign object.

In the Irvine domestic violence case, the defendant’s brother, Roshanack Yaghobi, who is an attorney, wrote a letter to a judge overseeing the case explaining that his sibling was 11 when their father died and was troubled by the loss.

“My brother has seen more death than just that of our father,” he wrote. “He’s been a witness and buried his best friend in high school who unfortunately was taken away as a result of a motor vehicle accident.”

Siamack Yaghobi’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.