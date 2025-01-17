Orange County cat rescue scrambles to shelter pets displaced by L.A. fires, gets over 600 foster applications in aftermath

An Orange County cat rescue group that scrambled to house animals either relinquished by evacuees fleeing wildfires in Los Angeles last week, or left behind to fend for themselves, saw an outpouring of support in the wake of the disasters but needs more help.

Nonprofit Friends of Normie coordinates with pet fosters who live across Southern California. More than half resided in Los Angeles County, founder and Newport Beach resident Ladan Davia told the Daily Pilot. About 60 of them were forced to evacuate, and as many as six of their fosters’ homes were reduced to rubble.

“Some still haven’t been back because even if [their homes] didn’t burn down they were severely damaged,” she said over the phone Thursday. “So it’s not like their house is livable.”

Advertisement

Most displaced fosters had to leave their wards with Friends of Normie at one of two makeshift shelters set up in the homes of volunteers, Davia said. The nonprofit also wound up taking in pets from other rescue organizations and people reaching out on social media who were affected by the fires.

“Once our cats were safe then it was an all hands on deck effort to get their cats out, other people who were fleeing, friends of friends, random people who had our Instagram, just trying to get all of their cats safe over the next couple of days,” Davia said.

About 80 cats were handed over to Friends of Normie as mandatory evacuations were implemented beginning Jan. 7, Davia said. As many as 11 were surrendered permanently by their owners.

“They love them, but they don’t know where they’re going,” Davia said of the pets’ owners. “They don’t know what their next steps are.”

Even more cats found wandering in the aftermath of the wildfires have been brought in by volunteers. All together, the Orange County rescue had found or received a total of 142 seeking shelter due to the disaster as of Thursday, Davia said.

Many of the cats saved by rescuers came in coated in ash, with broken bones, severe burns or symptoms associated with smoke inhalation, Davia said. Most, but not all, have survived their ordeals.

One that was later named Maple by volunteers was limping due to a laceration separating the muscles of her forelimb, beneath her shoulder. But she was on the road to a full recovery following surgery for her physical wounds and an abundance of compassion to heal her emotional trauma, Davia said.

Maple was found by volunteers with Orange County-based rescue Friends of Normie limping in the wake of wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles County and was set to make a full recovery. (Courtesy of Friends of Normie)

Meanwhile, hundreds of Southern Californians have offered temporary homes to furry refugees of the wildfires. Friends of Normie had received 628 foster applications as of Thursday. Volunteers and even members of the rescue’s board were “working overtime” to follow up on them.

“This is the first time, actually, we have not had to beg for fosters,” Davia said. “Not all of them are necessarily a good fit or longer term situations. But I think that’s so important because it shows people care. They are showing up for these animals. They want to help where they can. They really have stepped up.”

Not every applicant will make a good fit as a foster, but there are plenty of other ways to help, Davia said. Her rescue organization is in dire need of volunteers willing to transport pets to and from veterinary appointments.

“When this dies down we do need more fosters,” Davia added. “It wasn’t just Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We’re taking in cats every day.”

More information about Friends of Normie can be found at friendsofnormie.org.